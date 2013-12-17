WASHINGTON Dec 17 Kurt DelBene, a newly-retired Microsoft executive and husband of U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene, will replace Jeffrey Zients in leading the overhaul of the Obamacare website, HealthCare.gov, a statement from Representative DelBene's office said on Tuesday.

DelBene's appointment was also announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in a blog posting. He starts his new job with the Obama administration later this week, a spokesman for Rep. Suzan DelBene's office said. DelBene's retirement as head of Microsoft's Office division was announced in July as part of a reorganization at the software giant.

A Microsoft spokesman said DelBene's last day at the company was Monday.