By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 30 The Obama administration on
Thursday reported what it called encouraging results from
efforts to reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of
care for more than 5 million Medicare beneficiaries under
Obamacare
As part of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law,
the efforts center around more than 360 accountable care
organizations (ACOs), which are networks of doctors, hospitals
and other providers specially organized to help move Medicare
away from traditional fee-for-service medicine.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
said preliminary data show that the ACOs produced $380 million
in savings vis-a-vis traditional Medicare in 2012 by giving
doctors and other healthcare providers the incentive to focus on
improved outcomes for patients instead of fees from tests and
services.
Medicare, the $575 billion government healthcare system for
51 million elderly and disabled beneficiaries, faces growing
financial pressures as a result of America's aging population. A
mainstay, the trust fund that pays for hospitalization, is
expected to be exhausted in 2026.
Deficit hawks view Medicare as a future driver of the
federal debt and have called for major systemic reforms. But the
Obama administration has pursued gradual changes including the
reform of care delivery systems.
So-called fee-for-service medicine is widely viewed as a
cause of rising healthcare costs, because it calls for paying
healthcare providers for tests and services that are sometimes
unnecessary.
Obamacare seeks to tackle costs by exploring ACOs and other
new healthcare business models intended to find savings that do
not jeopardize care. A main goal is to generate savings large
enough to be shared between Medicare and providers. But some
experts are skeptical, saying significant cost reductions could
be hard to maintain over time.
But CMS, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services, runs two different ACO programs. In its largest,
54 of 114 ACO networks achieved lower than expected
expenditures. But only 29 saw savings big enough to share with
providers. All told, the program produced $128 million in net
savings for Medicare's trust funds.
"Overall, the ACO program's a net saver to the Medicare
program," CMS principal deputy administrator Jon Blum told
reporters in a conference call.
"It's giving us great confidence that this is the right
course for the Medicare program and we are confident that it
will continue to show quality improvement and cost savings."
Officials said the ACOs also achieved a wide range of
quality goals. But CMS released no quality statistics.
Thursday's government release drew some cautious optimism
from the healthcare industry.
"Today's report reflects important steps. More work is
needed to modernize our antiquated Medicare payment system and
base payment on evidence-based quality measures and proven
patient outcomes," said Dr. John Noseworthy, chief executive of
the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is not part of
the government's program.
"As results of the team-based care models are analyzed,
those most effective in driving down health care costs without
compromising safety and quality should become part of the
healthcare system," he said.
