Jan 21 U.S. demand for healthcare services
appears low heading into 2015, UnitedHealth Group Inc
said on Wednesday, lending weight to the investment thesis that
an improving economy will not lead healthcare spending to
skyrocket.
The view from the largest U.S. insurer is positive for both
payers and providers, as it implies that hospitals and insurers
can grow their businesses at the same time. Shares in both
groups rose on Wednesday.
UnitedHealth was up 2.7 percent and hospitals such as HCA
Holdings Inc and Community Health Systems Inc
was up about 2 percent.
Medical use has been under a microscope for the last six
months as hospitals and insurers began reporting increased
volumes and investors tried to parse whether insurers would need
to pay more claims for each patient.
"With December and January behind us, we are not seeing any
indication or evidence of an increase in utilization,"
UnitedHealthcare Chief Financial Officer Dan Shumacher told
analysts during a conference call to discuss the wider group's
quarterly results.
UnitedHealth on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected
medical costs during the fourth quarter as measured by medical
loss ratio, or MLR, which compares medical claims paid to
premiums received from customers.
If rivals Aetna Inc and Anthem Inc report
similarly positive results about medical use, that may ease
investor fears that the strong economy will cause spending to
rise, one analyst explained.
If all three insurers report financial results that show
lower medical loss ratios and also say that there is lower per
person utilization in hospitals, that should put some or most of
the spending fears to bed, Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte
said.
Anthem reports next week and Aetna the week after.
U.S. patients are receiving more care outside of hospitals.
Hospitals also are signing insurer contracts in which they are
paid based on delivering better care, not just more procedures.
Both shifts may be helping to keep costs down, Gupte said.
UnitedHealth said its medical cost trend was below 5.5
percent in 2014. It has based its expectations for 2015 at
around 6 percent, plus or minus 50 basis points.
"A lot of analysts, including myself, expected that metric
to increase as the economy picked up but utilization still has
remained flat," Morningstar Research analyst Vishnu Lekraj said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by David Gregorio)