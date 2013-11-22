Nov 22 Medicare, the U.S. government healthcare
program for elderly and disabled people, will leave its overall
reimbursement rates for kidney dialysis treatment unchanged for
next year, and said it will take three to four years to
implement a mandated adjustment to its base rates.
The 2014 payment rates are much less onerous than the 9.4
percent cut proposed by the agency in July.
The rates, announced on Friday by The Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that sets
reimbursement rates for Medicare, come on top of a 2 percent
reduction that kicked in earlier this year under automatic cuts
to federal spending.
CMS said the final rule also finalized a 50 percent increase
to home dialysis training payment adjustments. The agency said
the rates reduce Medicare payments by 1.05 percent - the
combined effects of an increase in the home health payment
update percentage of 2.3 percent, offset by a decrease of 2.7
percent - the result of adjustments required by the Affordable
Care Act - and a 0.6 percent decrease due to a refinement of the
payment system.
Fresenius Medical Care AG, or FMC, and DaVita
Healthcare Partners Inc are the largest dialysis
providers in the United States.
FMC operates more than a third of the dialysis treatment
centers in the United States and Medicare contracts account for
about 30 percent of its revenues.
The industry had lobbied for more moderate cuts, arguing
that lowering payments by 9.4 percent would force smaller
operators out of business, hitting patient care mainly in rural
areas.
The proposed reimbursement cuts for dialysis providers
mainly reflect a drop in the use of the expensive hormone
erythropoietin, or EPO, to treat anemia, a common side effect
associated with dialysis.
Lower use of EPO came as a result of medical studies showing
the dangers of overuse and after a new reimbursement regime was
introduced in the U.S. that encouraged prudent use of EPO and
more use of cheaper drugs that can partially substitute EPO.
FMC, indirectly controlled by a German charitable trust,
derives about two-thirds of its total revenues from North
America.
FMC launched a cost-cutting program at the beginning of the
year in response to U.S. austerity measures, but it has not
provided details.