NEW YORK, Sept 3 The U.S. government on Thursday proposed an expanded anti-discrimination rule for the healthcare system that explicitly requires insurers and medical providers to treat patients equally, including transgender individuals.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was passed in 2010 and included anti-discrimination provisions to prevent insurers from charging customers more or denying coverage based on age or sex.

That law left some areas open to interpretation and consumers are still being discriminated against, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday.

The rule says that individuals cannot be denied care or coverage based on sex, or gender identity, and that individuals must be treated consistent with their gender identity. Providers cannot deny or limit care based on gender and insurers cannot have explicit policies prohibiting gender transition services that may be offered under other circumstances, such as a hysterectomy.

The rule also extends more protection to provide communication assistance for individuals with limited English or with disabilities.

The rule applies to providers who participate in Medicare or Medicaid programs and to insurers who provide these or government-paid plans, such as those on the health insurance exchange created by Obamacare.

Jocelyn Samuels, director of the health department's Office for Civil Rights, said during a conference call that in recent years the agency has fielded thousands of complaints ranging from a hospital denying a transgender individual the appropriate facilities to inadequate language services.

"We have ample evidence that there continues to be a persistent problem with discrimination in the healthcare industry," Samuels said.

The rule, which has been in the works for two years, is now open to industry comment.

America's Health Insurance Plans, the insurance industry's top lobbyist, did not have an immediate comment on the rule. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)