WASHINGTON Feb 13 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives will seek a permanent solution to scheduled
steep cuts in physician payments from the federal Medicare
health insurance plan for retirees and disabled people, a House
committee chairman said on Wednesday.
Rep. Fred Upton, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce
Committee, told doctors he hopes to send so-called "Doc Fix"
legislation to the House floor this summer that would repeal
payment reductions enacted in 1997 as part of a law to balance
the federal budget.
The 16-year-old "sustainable growth rate" (SGR) provision
calls for reductions in doctor pay as a way to control spending
by Medicare. Congress has prevented the SGR from taking effect
through temporary measures, but that has run up the fiscal and
political costs of finding a permanent solution.
U.S. Doctors have voiced frustration about uncertainty
caused by the persistent threat of steep reductions in Medicare
reimbursement for their services. Some have even threatened to
stop serving Medicare patients.
Upton said he believes the nonpartisan Congressional Budget
Office has opened "a window of opportunity" for change. The
budget office recently lowered its cost estimate for a long-term
SGR fix to $138 billion, from $245 billion last August, due to
lower Medicare spending on physician services.
"It's obviously a very large amount but a smaller mountain
to climb," the Michigan Republican said in a speech to the
American Medical Association (AMA).
"Our goal is to get it done this year, to actually have it
on the House floor before the end of the summer -- July or the
first week of August."
Upton said he would seek support from Democrats in the
Republican-controlled House to achieve a bipartisan bill that
could muster support in the Democratic-run Senate.
He offered no specifics on how his bill would pay for the
cost of repealing the SGR.
In the latest episode of the cat-and-mouse game, physicians
escaped a 27 percent reduction in Medicare payments scheduled
for Jan. 1, 2013, when Congress enacted a one-year $25 billion
Doc Fix as part of its fiscal cliff legislation. The measure
holds physician payments unchanged.
Upton and other leading Republicans on his panel have
released a legislative blueprint that calls for freezing doctor
payment rates for 10 years and basing future increases on their
willingness to embrace methods to improve the quality and
efficiency of care.
A bill introduced this month by House Democrat Allyson
Schwartz and Republican Joe Heck would allow four years of
payment increases while new payment and delivery models are
vigorously tested.
An AMA proposal calls for a similar transition period,
during which physicians would be rewarded for participating in
new methods of care delivery.