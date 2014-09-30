BRIEF-Moody's says proposed AHCA would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. doctors and teaching hospitals received $3.5 billion from pharmaceutical companies and medical device makers in the last five months of 2013, according to the most extensive data trove on such payments ever made public.
The payments, disclosed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Tuesday, include consulting and speaking fees, travel, meals, entertainment and research grants. The names of the recipients of about 40 percent of the payments reported by companies were withheld because CMS had concerns about data inconsistencies.
A total of 546,000 physicians and 1,360 teaching hospitals received 4.4 million payments from healthcare companies. (Reporting by Sharon Begley and M.B. Pell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
March 17 The U.S. Justice Department disclosed it is investigating four health insurers after a lawsuit accused them of defrauding Medicare by claiming patients were treated for conditions they either did not have or received no treatment for.