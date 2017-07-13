FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Republican leaders release revised version of healthcare bill
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 16 hours ago

Senate Republican leaders release revised version of healthcare bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leaders released a new draft of their healthcare bill on Thursday that retains key taxes on the wealthy and allows insurers to offer plans that do not comply with Obamacare regulations that mandate they cover certain health services.

The bill also keeps Obamacare's limit on corporate tax deductions for executive pay in the health insurance industry, includes an additional $45 billion for the opioid epidemic and includes an additional $70 billion to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses. It also left the Medicaid overhaul in the initial bill largely unchanged, which drew opposition from moderate Republicans concerned it would throw many of their most vulnerable residents off their health insurance. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

