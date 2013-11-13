Nov 13 The U.S. government said on Wednesday
that 106,185 people signed up for health coverage nationally
under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law during
October, the first month of its troubled roll-out.
The figure include 26,794 people who signed up for private
health insurance plans through the technologically-challenged
federal marketplace serving 36 states. An additional 396,261
people were deemed eligible for the government's Medicaid
program or the Children's Health Insurance Program for the poor,
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The Obama administration had signaled enrollment would be
very low in October because of technical failures that have
hobbled the HealthCare.gov website used for signing people up in
36 states. But the reported figures show how far the White House
has to go to build a new individual market of millions of
consumers in 2014 to keep the healthcare program financially
viable.
