NEW YORK Jan 12 Now that more than 2 million
people have signed up for private insurance plans created by
President Barack Obama's healthcare law, a crucial next check-up
for the new marketplace will be to see how old customers are.
Early data from a handful of state exchanges shows the
administration needs more young adults to sign up in the next
three months to help offset costs from older enrollees and
prevent insurers from raising their rates.
Critics of Obama's Affordable Care Act say the market won't
attract enough young people to keep it financially viable,
putting more pressure on government funds to compensate for any
insurer losses.
Data from seven states and the District of Columbia, which
are running their own marketplaces, show that of more than
200,000 enrollees, nearly 22 percent are 18 to 34 years old,
according to a Reuters analysis.
The administration had hoped that over 38 percent, or 2.7
million, of all enrollees in 2014 would be 18 to 35 years old,
based on a Congressional Budget Office estimate that 7 million
people would sign up by the end of March.
"The whole insurance relationship is counting on them
signing up," said Dale Yamamoto, an independent healthcare
actuarial consultant. "Otherwise rates will have to increase."
The picture from the initial state data is likely to change,
since it mostly includes people who enrolled only through
November, before a year-end surge of sign-ups for people wanting
coverage effective Jan 1. Many experts speculate the early
enrollees were more likely to be in urgent need of coverage, and
therefore more likely to be older or sicker.
A recent survey by The Commonwealth Fund, a healthcare
research foundation, found that 41 percent of those who had
shopped at the various state marketplaces by the end of December
were ages 19 to 34, up from 32 percent from an October survey.
One marketplace with current data, the District of Columbia,
said on Friday that of the 3,646 enrollees in private plans
through Thursday, about 44 percent are young adults.
Healthcare experts say many young healthy people may sign up
only at the end of enrollment on March 31 to avoid paying the
law's penalty for not having health insurance.
A FACTOR OF PRICE
The Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare,
prevents insurers from charging people more if they have a
health problem. Age is one of the few factors that can affect
the price, with insurers allowed to charge up to three times
more for a 64-year-old than someone in their early 20s.
But the healthcare costs for a 64-year-old on average are
nearly five times as much as a 21-year-old, according to a study
of claims from three large insurers Yamamoto conducted for the
Society of Actuaries.
"The more that the marketplace is able to attract a broad
mix of enrollees including the young and healthy ... the more
that costs will be sustainable and premiums will be more
affordable," said Robert Zirkelbach, spokesman for America's
Health Insurance plans, a trade group for insurers.
Other factors may be as crucial, if not more, in determining
the stability of the new market, including the health status of
enrollees, regardless of their age, and how that lines up with
what individual insurers had projected. But those details will
only become clearer later in the year based on the medical
claims filed by the newly insured, making age the best early
proxy about whether the market is sustainable.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which
oversees the marketplace for 36 states, has yet to provide any
demographic data about enrollees. CMS is expected to release an
enrollment report later this month.
Data may come sooner from insurers as they discuss their
recent financial performance with investors in the next few
weeks. Humana Inc said on Thursday that the mix of
enrollment in its marketplace plans were likely to be "more
adverse than previously expected."
But healthcare experts say insurers need a better mix of
enrollees than seen in the early data.
"If a quarter or more of the enrollees are young adults, I
would think that's an encouraging sign, particularly for the
first half of the open enrollment period," said Larry Levitt,
senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation healthcare
think-tank.
By the end of March, "if it's lower than that, I think there
would be some cause for concern," Levitt said.
Levitt and colleagues at Kaiser analyzed a scenario that
they deemed "worst case" in which young adults represented 25
percent of enrollees. They found that costs then would be about
2.4 percent higher, but insurers would retain a very slim profit
margin. As a result, the Kaiser authors projected the companies
would raise premiums by a commensurate amount, but not enough to
destabilize the market.
Using the same data as Kaiser but different assumptions,
Seth Chandler, a law professor at the University of Houston who
specializes in insurance, said costs would be 3.5 percent
higher, should only 25 percent of enrollees be young adults.
"If we see fewer than 30 percent of the enrollees being in
that 18-to-34 age bracket, that's a warning sign that there are
problems," Chandler said. "If the demographics come in poorly,
insurers are going to lose money."
Chandler is a skeptic of the healthcare law and writes a
blog called "ACA Death Spiral." Such a spiral is thought to
occur if insurers facing higher costs raise premiums, so only
very sick people buy coverage, leading to even higher premiums
with the pattern continuing until the insurance market either
disappears or shrinks to the point that it is not sustainable.
The penalty for not buying insurance increases significantly
by 2016, which should bring in more young and healthy holdouts
over time.
Not everyone, however, is significantly concerned about the
age of Obamacare enrollees this year.
Linda Blumberg, senior fellow at the Urban Institute's
Health Policy Center, said that Obamacare's protections for
insurers in the first few years means the program has time to
get the demographics sorted out.
"That all combines to make me much less worried about the
mix for this year," Blumberg said. "I don't think we have to get
a certain percentage of enrollees to be below age 35 or this
thing crumbles."