WASHINGTON Jan 24 About three million people
have enrolled in private health insurance plans through federal
and state marketplaces since Oct. 1, a top U.S. official said on
Friday.
Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of the U.S. Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in a blog posting that the
administration expects the number to grow in coming weeks as a
public outreach campaign accelerates.
The administration last reported 2.2 million enrollees in
Obamacare plans through late December, indicating that about
800,000 more have signed up for coverage so far in January.
Before the botched Oct. 1 start of enrollment, the
government had expected to enroll 3.3 million people in private
coverage by the end of 2013.