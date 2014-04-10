(Adds details throughout, Medicaid backlog numbers and fresh

By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 10 More than 7.5 million
people are expected to sign up for private health coverage this
year under President Barack Obama's healthcare law, the top U.S.
health official said on Thursday.
The number, which surpasses the 7.1 million total Obama
announced just last week, includes 400,000 people allowed to
sign up for private health plans through a federal marketplace
after a March 31 deadline because they had not been able to
complete their enrollment applications on time.
"We expect that to continue to grow," said U.S. Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who released the
latest figures during testimony before the Senate Finance
Committee.
Sebelius said traffic on HealthCare.gov, the federal
enrollment website for consumers in 36 states, surged to 4.8
million visitors on March 31. A federal call center received 2
million calls on that day. Fourteen state-run marketplaces also
experienced a surge and are expected to add to the federal data.
Republicans have criticized the government for not providing
more detailed data on how many people have actually completed
enrollment by paying their first month's premium. Individual
insurers have estimated that number at 80 percent to 85 percent
of their new members.
"It's like Amazon.com taking stock of how many people have
placed items in their shopping carts and then counting them as
sales. In other words, it's a false metric," said Republican
Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah.
MEDICAID BACKLOG
Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act aims to
expand health coverage to millions more Americans through
subsidized private insurance on state marketplaces and through
an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
Sebelius acknowledged there are extensive backlogs of people
in some U.S. states who have applied for Medicaid but remain
unable to access care because of out-of-date state computer
systems. Last week, the government said three million people had
enrolled in Medicaid from Oct. 1 through Feb. 28.
Obamacare enrollment has become a political football as
Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress in
November's congressional elections. Democrats say the
unexpectedly high numbers illustrate the demand for healthcare
reform, while Republicans contend the figures are inflated by
people whose existing policies were canceled because of
Obamacare's consumer standards.
Since Oct. 1, a total of 11.7 million have qualified for
Medicaid, which is provided jointly by federal and state
governments. The numbers include people who gained coverage
through the Obamacare expansion and others who enrolled in
Medicaid programs that pre-date the healthcare law. About half
of the 50 U.S. states are expanding Medicaid.
Sebelius said an untold number of Medicaid applicants are
stuck in states that did not install computer programs capable
of transferring data to the federal government's automated
system, as the law intended.
"We are actually kind of ramping up the pressure on states
and will look at some potentially administrative reductions in
payment if people don't pick up this pace," Sebelius said,
without providing details.
The Medicaid issue was raised by Democratic Senator Robert
Menendez, who said a single county in his home state of New
Jersey is reported to have a backlog of 10,000 applicants and
only six state workers to process the applications by hand. New
Jersey is among the states that expanded Medicaid.
"It would take nearly a year and a half to clear the
backlog," Menendez added.
