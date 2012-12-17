Dec 17 A total of 18 U.S. states are planning to
start their own health insurance marketplaces, which will be
available to consumers and businesses in 2014, U.S. Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said in a blog
posting on Monday.
The deadline for states to inform the federal government if
they would operate healthcare exchanges under President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law was Dec. 14. The number of states
participating was in line with expectations and leaves the
government to create online marketplaces for the rest of the
country.
The exchanges are one of the key aspects of the U.S. Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, which was enacted in 2010.
They will create online marketplaces where individuals can buy
health insurance from companies like UnitedHealth Group,
Wellpoint Inc, Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp.
"The marketplace will provide consumers and small businesses
one-stop shopping for health insurance with better information
about plan benefits, quality and cost - simplifying the process
for buying health insurance," Sebelius said in her post.
Between the exchanges and expansion of Medicaid government
healthcare for the poor, more than 30 million people are
expected to become insured in the next decade.
Sebelius said the states that submitted applications for
exchanges included: California, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota,
Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Utah.
On Friday, the government conditionally approved the plans
previously submitted by the District of Columbia, Kentucky and
New York. It had previously backed plans from Colorado,
Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oregon and Washington.
The remaining 32 states have until Feb. 15, 2013, to declare
whether they want to set up a health exchange in partnership
with the government.