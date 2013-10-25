By Caroline Humer and Sharon Begley
Oct 25 The website for Americans to buy
insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare law should
be working smoothly for most users by the end of November, a
White House official assigned to fix Healthcare.gov said on
Friday.
Jeffrey Zients also told reporters in a conference call that
Quality Software Services Inc, or QSSI, will now serve as a
general contractor to oversee repairs to the glitch-ridden
website.
The administration has not had a technology company
overseeing the entire project. Instead, the government decided
early on that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,
part of the Department of Health and Human Services, would serve
as the system integrator.
Republican critics and technology experts have questioned
whether the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had the
experience and know-how to handle such a complex task.
Online insurance exchanges launched on Oct. 1 under the 2010
Affordable Care Act, often called "Obamacare," to offer health
insurance plans to millions of uninsured people in the United
States. But many have experienced error messages and long waits
in trying to sign on to Healthcare.gov, which has become a
political embarrassment for Obama.
"By the end of November, the vast majority of consumers will
be able to successfully and smoothly enroll through
Healthcare.gov," Zients said.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who
is battling some Republicans' calls for her resignation, said on
Friday that the website has clearly not lived up to its full
potential. But she said it is not beyond hope.
"We want to dispel the notion that the website is fatally
flawed. It can be fixed and it will be fixed," said Sebelius,
speaking at forum on enrollment in the new national healthcare
system in San Antonio, Texas.
The White House said last week that Obama still has "full
confidence" in Sebelius, whose department is responsible for
implementing the law.
Sebelius on Friday said calls for her resignation are coming
from lawmakers who "unfortunately have been ferociously opposed
to the expansion of healthcare."
QSSI, a unit of health insurer UnitedHealth Group,
already has a technology contract related to the website and
testified on Thursday to a congressional panel about problems
with the system.
QSSI produced the federal data hub and a software tool to
register consumers before allowing them to browse, a requirement
that caused early logjam problems.
However, Andrew Slavitt, executive vice president with
QSSI's parent, testified that it was the administration that did
not fully test the website until the last minute and also
introduced the account creation feature just 10 days before
launch.
'A LOT OF PROBLEMS'
Zients said he had brought in technology experts to
establish the problems with the website and to prioritize the
repairs.
"It will take a lot of work and there are a lot of problems
that will need to be addressed, but the bottom line is that it
is fixable," he said.
He said experts had identified "dozens of items" to be fixed
in terms of both performance and functionality, and that a
problem related to communications with insurers was on the top
of the list. He did not provide further details about the nature
of the glitches.
Earlier this week, the government told insurers in a meeting
that it was working to fix data transmission problems with
applications and also with the technology that can allow
insurers to directly enroll consumers in exchange plans.
The government expects about 7 million people to enroll for
individual insurance in 2014, many of whom are expected to
receive government subsidies. Consumers must enroll by
mid-December to have insurance on Jan. 1, and those who have not
enrolled by the end of March 2014 will have to pay a penalty
laid out in the Affordable Care Act.
About 90 percent of people who try to create accounts are
able to do so, but the ability to complete an application has
been "volatile," Zients said. The government said that about
700,000 Obamacare applications had been filled out across the
country but has not provided enrollment figures.
The federal government is running the website for 36 states
while 14 other states have built their own exchanges to sell
insurance policies under Obamacare. Some state sites have also
had technology issues.
Republican lawmakers, long opposed to Obamacare, have
pounced on the rocky rollout to start multiple investigations
into the administration's missteps and the role of contractors.
Some Democrats have also criticized the administration and
called for extending the open-enrollment period beyond the
existing March 31 deadline.
Sebelius on Friday dismissed the idea of extending the
enrollment period.
Two committees in the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives will hold hearings next week, one with Sebelius
and the other with Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.