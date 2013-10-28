By Caroline Humer and Sharon Begley
NEW YORK Oct 28 The website at the center of
the U.S. healthcare reform law was back up Monday after a data
center outage prevented Americans from enrolling in subsidized
health insurance, the latest technical problem to plague the
online insurance exchanges.
The outage, which started before dawn on Sunday, affected
not only the federal government's online exchange,
HealthCare.gov, but also those run by 14 states and the District
of Columbia, the Department of Health and Human Services said.
HHS spokeswoman Joanne Peters said on Monday the website
itself as well as a crucial piece of Obamacare - a data services
hub that determines if people are eligible to buy health
insurance on the exchange - were both back online as of 7 a.m.
EDT (1100 GMT) after being restored late Sunday and tested
overnight.
The outage was the latest problem in the troubled rollout of
the online health insurance exchanges set up by President Barack
Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act. Since the exchanges'
problem-plagued Oct. 1 launch, information technology experts
from both the government and private contractors have been
scrambling to fix the technical issues that plague the system,
with a "tech surge" of additional experts beginning about a week
ago.
HealthCare.gov was working on changes to its online account
creation when the outage occurred, Peters said in a statement.
Representatives of the Connecticut and New York exchanges
said earlier Monday they were able to access the federal data
hub again.
Verizon Communication Inc, whose Terremark unit
operates the data center that failed on Sunday, did not respond
to a request for comment.
In a conference call from Washington on Monday, HHS
spokeswoman Julie Bataille said the tech surge team had
installed enhanced monitoring tools on HealthCare.gov, enabling
it to see which parts of it are stumbling badly.
The team has reconfigured system components to make two
improvements, she said: web pages that show which insurance
plans are available now take seconds rather than minutes (or
more) to load, and notices that tell people what subsidies they
are eligible for show up properly rather than being blank pages.
On Friday, the government said HealthCare.gov would be
operating smoothly by the end of November.
Sunday's outage severed connections with the federal data
services hub, which links the online health insurance
marketplaces with numerous federal agencies and can verify
people's identity, citizenship, income, and other information.
Without the hub, consumers are unable to apply online for
coverage or determine their eligibility for federal subsidies to
help pay for insurance premiums. The hub was built by a
technology unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc.