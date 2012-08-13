* US administration to encourage states on exchanges
* Federal exchanges expected in a number of states
* Questions arise about likely success, possible delay
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Aug 13 The Obama administration this
week will try to encourage reluctant U.S. states to move forward
with health insurance exchanges amid fears that time is running
out for states to act on a reform provision meant to extend
coverage to millions of low-to-moderate income uninsured
Americans.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has
scheduled four regional meetings this month to discuss the
exchanges and other aspects of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law with state officials and others.
The meetings begin on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and
continue in Atlanta, Chicago and Denver until Aug. 22.
Experts say time is short for states to begin setting up
health-insurance exchanges -- regulated online marketplaces
where families and individuals can purchase private insurance
plans at rates subsidized by the federal government.
Because the healthcare law requires Washington to set up
federal exchanges in states that do not create their own, the
administration could face the daunting task of establishing
federal exchanges in dozens of states -- raising questions about
a possible delay in the implementation of reform.
"They need a lot of cooperation from the states in order to
succeed," said Joel Ario, a former director of administration's
Office of Health Insurance Exchanges.
The idea of exchanges, much like the overall reform law
known by critics as "Obamacare," has become an election-year
flashpoint for several Republican governors who reject the
exchanges plan along with the Medicaid expansion as too costly
and bureaucratic.
The exchanges are key to the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act's goal of providing coverage to more than 30
million uninsured people.
As originally envisioned, the exchanges would provide
subsidized coverage for 16 million uninsured Americans with
annual incomes of up to about $88,000 for a family of four.
The law calls for states to decide later this year about
whether they will set up exchanges themselves, and calls for the
exchanges to open enrollment in October 2013 with full
operations beginning Jan. 1, 2014.
But some analysts wonder if the administration can cope with
the bureaucratic and political logistics necessary to have
federally facilitated exchanges running on time in a large
number of states.
"It is a distinct question, which makes you wonder if at
some point next year there will be a decision made to give
states more time, or let the ones that are ready move ahead on
their own," said Paul Ginsburg of the Washington-based Center
for Studying Healthcare Change.
Only 15 states have passed legislation or issued executive
orders to establish exchanges, while seven have decided not to
create exchanges at all, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser
Family Foundation, which tracks healthcare issues.
Many of the remaining 28 states are waiting to see which
party controls the White House and Congress after the Nov. 6
election.
Republicans led by the party's presidential nominee Mitt
Romney have vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace
it with their own policies, although Republicans have released
few details for such a plan.
Experts say the federal government should have little
trouble setting up an information technology system for
consumers to shop for health insurance plans online.
A greater harbinger of success for federal exchanges is the
degree of cooperation the administration receives from states in
vetting insurers and health plans, determining eligibility and
providing consumer service and support including call centers.
"If they have to do that in 40 or 45 states, that's a very
tall order," Ario said.
Ario said the administration has sought to show flexibility
for states, including a decision to allow states to set their
own benchmarks for the essential health benefits that would be
offered through their exchanges.
The administration has also given states the option of
running an exchange in partnership by sharing operations with
the federal government.
Officials say the aim is to assist states with partnership
exchanges and federal exchanges that can later transition into
state-run operations.