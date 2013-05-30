May 30 Thirty-three states have enlisted the federal government to run their health insurance exchanges under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law. The other 17 states are considered to be state-based exchanges that are managing their own exchanges, some of which have released their own information.

Applications to sell insurance on some of these exchanges were due earlier this month for about 19 of the states. The U.S. government has not provided information on specific applications. Applications still need to be approved and the government is expected to announce more information this summer.

Based on information gathered by Reuters from state insurance regulators and online databases, here are the names of the insurers who have filed documents to sell plans in 13 of the states. Others declined to comment, deferred queries to the government, or did not have the information available yet because of later deadlines.

ALASKA

Premera Blue Cross and Moda Health Plan submitted applications.

ARIZONA

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Aetna Inc, Cigna Corp and Humana Inc filed documents for exchange products with the state department of insurance.

FLORIDA

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, Aetna and Cigna filed plans for the exchange, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation's online database.

In addition, traditional Medicaid or Medicare providers Simply Healthcare Plans, Molina Healthcare Inc and Centene Corp's Sunshine State Health Plan filed documents to sell HMO, or health maintenance organization, products.

GEORGIA

Aetna, Alliant Health Plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Coventry Health Care of Georgia (now part of Aetna), Humana and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan submitted applications.

INDIANA

MDWise, Coordinated Care (Celtic) (HMO), Advantage Health Solutions, Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross (part of WellPoint Inc ), the department of insurance said.

LOUISIANA

Coventry, Vantage Health Plan Inc, Humana and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the department of insurance said.

KANSAS

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City and Aetna's Coventry have filed documents, the department of insurance said.

MAINE

WellPoint's Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Maine Community Health Options have started the paperwork for applications, the insurance department said.

MONTANA

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, PacificSource Health Plans, and the Montana Health CO-OP filed paperwork to sell products, the department of insurance said.

NORTH CAROLINA

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of North Carolina, Coventry, and FirstCarolinaCare Insurance Co filed documents, the department of insurance said.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Bluechoice HealthPlan of South Carolina and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina filed documents, the department of insurance said.

TENNESSEE

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Cigna, Humana, Coventry Health & Life, filed applications according to the web site.

VIRGINIA

Aetna, WellPoint's CareFirst BlueChoice, Aetna's Coventry Health Care, Group Hospitalization and Medical Services, HealthKeepers, Aetna's Innovation Health Insurance Co, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Optima Health Plan and Piedmont Community HealthCare have filed, the department of insurance said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)