* Bumpy launch could pose problems for Obama's legacy
* Challenges also face exchanges for businesses -GAO
* Republicans pounce; administration still confident
By David Morgan and Caroline Humer
June 19 New health insurance exchanges being set
up by the federal government in more than 30 states under
President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul could miss an
Oct. 1 deadline for open enrollment, a government report said on
Wednesday.
The launch of the exchanges, or marketplaces, which are
expected to provide federally subsidized health coverage for 7
million people in 2014 and 22 million by 2016, could determine
whether Obama's signature domestic policy achievement succeeds.
The administration will operate exchanges in 34 states, while
the remainder operate their own markets.
The report by the nonpartisan Government Accountability
Office (GAO) said U.S. officials have missed deadlines and
remain behind schedule on key parts including those that involve
consumer eligibility for federal subsidies, the certification of
health plans to be sold on the exchanges and the hiring and
training of special "navigators" to guide people through the
enrollment process.
GAO found that states have also failed to complete many of
the tasks assigned for implementation and that the
administration has conducted only initial testing of the
computerized system that will link the exchanges with states and
federal agencies including the Internal Revenue Service.
A separate GAO report found that the exchanges for small
businesses that are also being created under the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act are behind schedule, with
about 44 percent of the key activities targeted for completion
by March 31.
But in both cases, the government watchdog agency said much
progress had been made in completing major tasks necessary for
implementation, including establishing the regulatory framework
for reform.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has also
completed contingency plans and is prepared to carry out
additional exchange functions that individual states may prove
unable to assume, according to GAO.
"Whether these efforts will assure the timely and smooth
implementation of the exchanges by October 2013 cannot yet be
determined," the GAO report concluded.
While interim deadlines that have been missed up to now may
not affect implementation, the agency added, "additional missed
deadlines closer to the start of enrollment could do so."
'NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME'
Federal officials, led by U.S. Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, have vowed repeatedly that the
federal exchanges set up under the healthcare law, also known as
"Obamacare," will be ready on time in states that have chosen
not to implement their own marketplaces, often because of
political opposition from Republican governors and legislators.
The administration reiterated that stance in response to the
report, telling the GAO authors that "HHS is extremely confident
that on Oct. 1 the (federal) marketplace will open on schedule
and millions of Americans will have access to affordable quality
health insurance."
Republicans, who want the law repealed and have blocked new
federal funding for the implementation effort, said the GAO
report confirmed a picture of an administration ill-prepared for
implementation more than three years after Obama signed
healthcare reform into law.
"This law isn't ready for prime time, and come October,
millions of Americans and small businesses are going to be the
ones suffering the consequences," said Senator Orrin Hatch, top
Republican on the Senate Finance Committee.
The GAO report underscores the changing complexities that
confront the federal government and individual states as the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act edges toward full
implementation on Jan. 1.
In addition to the federal exchanges addressed by GAO,
several states that had planned to operate their own exchanges
have turned to Washington for support in the past two months.
After HHS allowed states to split responsibility for the
individual and small business exchanges, Utah decided that it
would hand the individual exchange to the federal government.
Idaho and New Mexico, whose efforts had been stalled until
earlier this spring by their state legislatures, have also
decided to use federal technology to get their exchanges going.