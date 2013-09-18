Sept 18 The public health exchanges being created as part of the U.S. healthcare reform law will open on Oct. 1 as planned, a spokesman for the agency that oversees them said on Wednesday, denying a Wall Street research report saying that a delay could be imminent.

"This report is totally false. Open enrollment in the Health Insurance Marketplace will begin on October 1," a spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement.

JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a research note on Wednesday that based on its Washington D.C. contacts and comments from the administration it believed an announcement of a delay could come as soon as Wednesday. A spokesman for JP Morgan was not immediately available.

A separate JPMorgan Chase & Co research note said that shares of pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts Holding Co and Catamaran Corp were trading lower in part because of the note on the possible delay and because of other insurance industry news. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Matthew Lewis)