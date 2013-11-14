Nov 14 A report from the Obama administration showed how troubles with the HealthCare.gov website have hindered enrollment in insurance exchanges created by the nation's healthcare overhaul.

The report, released on Wednesday, said 106,000 people had used the federally operated HealthCare.gov website - or one of the similar sites run by 14 states and the District of Columbia - to sign up for private insurance between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2.

The numbers were a small fraction of what officials had hoped for, but there were some encouraging signs in the data.

Here is a look at some of the key questions raised by the report:

** Does this report give a clear indication of whether the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare - will work?

Not really. The data were clouded by problems with HealthCare.gov that have made it difficult for many people to enroll. And while it's clear that Obamacare is a long way from enrolling the estimated 7 million or so people officials are hoping to enroll by the end of March, it's not so clear whether the health exchanges are attracting enough healthy young people to make the program meet its goals of providing near-universal coverage while keeping costs down.

There were some hints that young people are buying into Obamacare, however. Kentucky, which is running its own website, reported heavy enrollment relative to its population and reported that 40 percent of those purchasing insurance in its online exchange were under 35 years old.

That is roughly the percentage of younger enrollees the federal government is targeting for the nationwide program.

** Why are young people so important to Obamacare?

They are a lot cheaper to insure than old people because old people tend to be sicker.

Just over half of the nation's 48 million uninsured people are younger than 35. So if new enrollment skews heavily toward the elderly, insurers could raise their prices so much that a dangerous spiral could take hold: Increasingly higher prices could dissuade younger people from enrolling, which itself would push costs even higher.

"That would put the entire reform in jeopardy," said Paul Ginsburg, a health economist and president of the Center for Studying Health System Change, a think tank in Washington.

** Isn't it worrisome that so few people enrolled?

The initial enrollment figures do not look good, but they do not necessarily spell doom for the program. The enrollment breakdown by state suggests that the biggest problem was in states that depend on the U.S. government to run or help run their healthcare websites.

The states that ran their own online insurance exchanges delivered about three-quarters of the program's enrollees last month. Yet those 14 states and Washington, D.C., account for only one-third of the nation's population.

That suggests that if the federal government website that runs the exchanges for the rest of the country can be fixed, enrollment in Obamacare could increase substantially. ** So what could be the biggest risk to Obamacare?

If the pace of enrollment in the exchanges does not accelerate dramatically very soon, there will be increasing pressure to alter the program, perhaps by delaying penalties for not enrolling - a move that the program's supporters say could derail it.

There also is the ongoing flap over President Barack Obama's promise that people who like their current health insurance will be able to keep it under the new law. That's not the case for millions of people with less expensive, limited-coverage policies that don't meet the standards of the new law; many of those people are receiving notices that their policies are being canceled.

The politically sensitive uproar over the canceled policies has led to bills in the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate that are aimed at allowing people to keep the insurance they have. Both measures - particularly the House version, which would allow continued sales of substandard policies - could undermine enrollment in Obamacare, analysts say.

Obamacare boils down to a series of carrot-and-stick incentives for people to buy private insurance, while expanding public insurance coverage for low-income people. The program requires most people to buy insurance by March 31 or pay a fine, and offers subsidies to help them purchase it.

Because healthy young people have less incentive to buy insurance, policy analysts believe that the fines are an important incentive for getting them onboard. It may seem fair or even necessary to delay the penalties, but health economists say that such tinkering could create a death spiral for Obamacare.

"If you just try to start peeling very small layers off" Obamacare, "you run the risk of a wave of unraveling," said Josh Gordon, policy director at Concord Coalition, a group that focuses on fiscal issues. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by David Lindsey and Eric Beech)