WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Con artists posing as U.S.
Food and Drug Administration agents are trying to extort money
from people who buy medications online and over the telephone,
the agency warned on Tuesday.
The FDA, which is charged with protecting consumers, says
these fake government officials gather people's personal
information from online transactions, questionnaires and
consumer lists and then call them demanding fines.
The scammers tell victims that buying drugs over the
Internet or telephone is illegal and threaten them with
prosecution unless a fine or fee ranging from $100 to $250,000
is paid, the agency said in a statement.
"If you refuse to pay up, the caller threatens to search
your properties, arrest or deport you, put you in jail, and even
physically harm you," the FDA said.
The problem is being investigated by FDA agents with help
from other federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement
Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the
Department of Homeland Security.
Authorities acknowledge that scams of this kind are hard to
trace. The crooks can sound convincing if they're armed with
your address, phone number, Social Security number, date of
birth, purchase history and credit card account number.
"The best thing they can do is ignore the caller and hang
up," said Philip Walsky, special agent in charge at FDA's Office
of Criminal Investigations. He stressed that true FDA agents do
not call up consumers to demand payment.
The good news for frightened consumers is that no one is
known to have been approached in person, so there is little
danger of a physical threat. In fact, most of the fraudulent
callers are based overseas.
Nor is buying drugs online illegal, though the FDA has
warned consumers that some websites peddle unsafe medicines and
offered advice on how to identify trustworthy Internet
pharmacies.