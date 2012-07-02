WASHINGTON, July 1 Florida will not implement
two provisions of the U.S. healthcare law involving an expansion
of Medicaid for the poor and creation of a private insurance
exchange, Governor Rick Scott said on Sunday.
Two other states with Republican governors, Wisconsin and
Louisiana, opted out of the two provisions last week in the wake
of the Supreme Court decision upholding the Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act.
The healthcare law takes full effect in January 2014 and
Republican lawmakers hope to repeal it before then. Florida will
comply with the law if it remains in effect, Scott said.
In a statement, the governor said the healthcare law would
not aid economic growth in his state "and since Florida is
legally allowed to opt out, that's the right decision for our
citizens."
Scott said expansion of Medicaid, which provides healthcare
for the poor, would cost $1.9 billion while the state has other
health programs in place. Premiums would rise on the insurance
exchange, he said.
If states do not create insurance exchanges, the federal
government says it will set up them. The exchanges are intended
to extend health coverage to an additional 16 million people.
The Kaiser Family Foundation says 17 states have made no
significant progress toward an exchange or rejected the idea.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Eric Walsh)