WASHINGTON, May 2 U.S. authorities have charged
107 people, including doctors and nurses, for trying to defraud
the federal Medicare healthcare program for the elderly and
disabled of about $452 million, the biggest Medicare fraud sweep
to date, the Obama administration said on Wednesday.
At least 91 people were arrested in Miami; Houston; Baton
Rouge, Louisiana, and four other cities on a variety of charges:
from submitting false billing for home healthcare, mental health
services, HIV infusions and physical therapy to money laundering
and receiving kickbacks.
Justice Department and Health and Human Services Department
officials were unable to say how much Medicare actually paid
out, but a review of 34 complaints and indictments found that
authorities were seeking to recover at least $59.5 million of
allegedly ill-gotten gains.
"These fraud schemes were committed by people up and down
the chain of healthcare providers - from doctors, nurses, and
licensed clinical social workers, to office managers and patient
recruiters," said Lanny Breuer, assistant attorney general for
the Justice Department's criminal division.
President Barack Obama's administration has been pushing to
squeeze out fraud from federal programs like Medicare as part of
a broader attempt to stem soaring healthcare costs, arguing
fraud can contribute to rising prices for services.
Breuer said that it is the single largest Medicare billing
fraud sweep by the Justice Department's special task force in
its five-year history. In September, the Obama administration
charged 91 people in connection with a variety of schemes aimed
at bilking Medicare out of $295 million.
The FBI said it is investigating more than 2,600 cases of
healthcare fraud with more than 500 agents and analysts. Since
March 2007, the Justice Department said, it has charged more
than 1,300 people for falsely billing Medicare more than $4
billion.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius sought
to use the arrests to defend Obama's controversial healthcare
law passed in 2010, arguing that additional resources provided
under the law helped authorities root out fraud.
"Today's actions are another example of how the Affordable
Care Act is helping the Obama administration fight fraud and
strengthen the Medicare program," Sebelius said.
Republicans and 26 out of the 50 U.S. states have challenged
the law and are seeking to have it invalidated as
unconstitutional because it would require Americans to have
health insurance coverage or pay a penalty.
SEVEN ARRESTED IN BATON ROUGE
The biggest cases were in Baton Rouge where seven people
were arrested and charged with eight counts, including
conspiracy and healthcare fraud for billing Medicare for some
$225.6 million in unnecessary services and in some cases not
providing services billed.
They ran and worked at two community mental health centers
in Louisiana where they billed for more group therapy sessions
than were provided, including recreational and education
psychotherapy, according to court records.
Medicare paid out more than $37.9 million for the services
to the two centers in Baton Rouge, identified as Shifa Community
Mental Health Center and Serenity Center, according to the
records.
U.S. prosecutors sought to have two of the owners of the
centers, Hoor Naz Jafri and Roslyn Dogan, held without bond
pending trial. Dogan was also accused of stealing evidence from
the prosecutors' office in a bid to obstruct the investigation,
according to a detention memo.
Four others who worked as therapists at the centers pleaded
guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to commit
healthcare fraud for purporting to provide group therapy and
document patients' attendance, the court documents said.
In one case out of Miami, 10 people were charged with
allegedly seeking $63 million in reimbursements from Medicare as
some therapists altered their paperwork to try to justify
services for patients who did not need them.
In another Florida case, one person was accused of receiving
kickbacks to refer patients to a company that offered home
health and physical therapy services, submitting $60 million in
claims. Medicare reimbursed that group, NANY Home Health Inc,
$40 million.
Last month, the three operators of NANY Home Health were
sentenced to lengthy prison terms for their roles in the scheme
and were ordered to pay $40 million in restitution.
