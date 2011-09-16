* Sentence believed to be harshest for Medicare fraud
* Defendant used mentally ill as props, prosecutor says
(Adds quotes, details)
By Manuel Rueda
MIAMI, Sept 16 A Miami businessman was
sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday for masterminding a
healthcare fraud scheme that sought to bilk the U.S. government
out of more than $200 million.
Lawrence Duran, 49, the owner of Miami-based American
Therapeutic Corp, was arrested last October on charges that he
executed what prosecutors described in court documents as "one
of the largest and most brazen healthcare fraud conspiracies in
recent memory."
His prison sentence was believed to be the harshest ever
for defrauding Medicare, the federal health insurance plan for
the elderly and disabled.
Prosecutors said the company, operating out of the
southeastern city widely viewed by law enforcement officials as
the healthcare fraud capital of the United States, billed
Medicare for more than $205 million in claims over eight years
for mental health services that were either unnecessary or
never provided to patients.
Medicare paid out on $87.5 million of those claims, and
Duran was ordered to repay that amount in restitution. Duran
pleaded guilty to the Medicare fraud charges earlier this
year.
Prosecutors said he paid kickbacks to managers of
retirement homes and assisted living facilities, who bused
their elderly, brain-damaged and mentally ill patients to at
least seven of his clinics.
Prosecutors said Duran and his co-defendants used
vulnerable people as "props in this game to bilk as much money
as they could out of Medicare."
'DRIVE NICER CARS'
"These defendants victimized the most vulnerable members of
our society so they could wear nicer clothes, drive nicer cars
and eat at fancier restaurants," Prosecutor Jennifer Saulino
said in court documents asking for the 50-year sentence.
Defense lawyers said Duran was not a violent criminal and
did not deserve what amounted to a life sentence. They said a
sentence of 20 to 25 years would be appropriate.
"No one was hurt, no one was killed. What happened was that
the U.S. Treasury was deprived of large sums of money," defense
attorney Larry Metsch told the court.
American Therapeutic was one of the nation's largest chains
of community mental health centers licensed by Medicare.
Saulino, the prosecutor, repeatedly asked Duran what he had
done with the money he made from the scheme. He said he had
spent it all on kickbacks and on salaries for the firm's 300
employees.
"I don't have a cent," said Duran, who wore a khaki prison
uniform to the sentencing.
He showed no visible reaction when U.S. District Judge
James Lawrence King handed down the sentence.
His sister, Kenia Duran, said afterward that he had been
"turned into a scapegoat" and condemned to die. Although Duran
himself admitted to filing fraudulent claims, she said he was
guilty only of paying kickbacks.
"If you don't give kickbacks in Miami, you don't get any
patients," Kenia Duran said.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Jane Sutton)