By Manuel Rueda

MIAMI, Sept 16 A Miami businessman was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday for masterminding a healthcare fraud scheme that sought to bilk the U.S. government out of more than $200 million.

Lawrence Duran, 49, the owner of Miami-based American Therapeutic Corp, was arrested last October on charges that he executed what prosecutors described in court documents as "one of the largest and most brazen healthcare fraud conspiracies in recent memory."

His prison sentence was believed to be the harshest ever for defrauding Medicare, the federal health insurance plan for the elderly and disabled.

Prosecutors said the company, operating out of the southeastern city widely viewed by law enforcement officials as the healthcare fraud capital of the United States, billed Medicare for more than $205 million in claims over eight years for mental health services that were either unnecessary or never provided to patients.

Medicare paid out on $87.5 million of those claims, and Duran was ordered to repay that amount in restitution. Duran pleaded guilty to the Medicare fraud charges earlier this year.

Prosecutors said he paid kickbacks to managers of retirement homes and assisted living facilities, who bused their elderly, brain-damaged and mentally ill patients to at least seven of his clinics.

Prosecutors said Duran and his co-defendants used vulnerable people as "props in this game to bilk as much money as they could out of Medicare."

'DRIVE NICER CARS'

"These defendants victimized the most vulnerable members of our society so they could wear nicer clothes, drive nicer cars and eat at fancier restaurants," Prosecutor Jennifer Saulino said in court documents asking for the 50-year sentence.

Defense lawyers said Duran was not a violent criminal and did not deserve what amounted to a life sentence. They said a sentence of 20 to 25 years would be appropriate.

"No one was hurt, no one was killed. What happened was that the U.S. Treasury was deprived of large sums of money," defense attorney Larry Metsch told the court.

American Therapeutic was one of the nation's largest chains of community mental health centers licensed by Medicare.

Saulino, the prosecutor, repeatedly asked Duran what he had done with the money he made from the scheme. He said he had spent it all on kickbacks and on salaries for the firm's 300 employees.

"I don't have a cent," said Duran, who wore a khaki prison uniform to the sentencing.

He showed no visible reaction when U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King handed down the sentence.

His sister, Kenia Duran, said afterward that he had been "turned into a scapegoat" and condemned to die. Although Duran himself admitted to filing fraudulent claims, she said he was guilty only of paying kickbacks.

"If you don't give kickbacks in Miami, you don't get any patients," Kenia Duran said. (Editing by Tom Brown and Jane Sutton)