* House Republicans seek identity of companies contacted
* Senate Republican calls on Sebelius to cease fund-raising
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, May 13 An Obama administration
effort to raise private donations to help implement President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law came under fire on Monday
from congressional Republicans who claim the action could
violate the law.
As the Republican-controlled House of Representatives
prepared to mount a new vote this week to try to repeal the law,
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton asked
the administration to identify the companies and organizations
that have received fundraising calls from Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
The committee also sent letters to nearly a dozen healthcare
companies asking if they have received solicitations from
Sebelius. The list includes insurers Aetna Inc, Cigna
Corp., Coventry Health Care Inc, Humana Inc
, UnitedHealth Group Inc and WellPoint.
Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander called on
Sebelius to end the fundraising, saying her actions could
violate Congress' power to direct policy through appropriations.
Partisan gridlock has prevented Congress from funding the
law since it was enacted three years ago.
Administration officials said that since late March,
Sebelius has been calling companies in the healthcare field and
other industries, as well as private foundations, healthcare
providers and church groups, to promote the 2010 Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Her aim is to win financial help for nonprofit groups that
are mounting a private-sector effort to persuade millions of
uninsured Americans to obtain health coverage in 2014 through
new online marketplaces, known as exchanges, slated to begin
enrollment for federally subsidized private insurance on Oct. 1.
If the implementation and enrollment effort were to fail, it
could lead to higher costs and jeopardize a cornerstone of
Obama's presidential legacy.
Sebelius' Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says
the secretary has the authority to encourage support for
nonprofit organizations under the Public Health Service Act.
VIOLATION OF THE LAW?
"This provision has been in place since 1976 and has applied
to and has been used by previous secretaries," HHS spokesman
Jason Young said on Monday. "It was even cited as part of
President Reagan's establishment of the President's Council on
Physical Fitness."
But Republicans in both the House and Senate have been quick
to raise the specter of legal violation.
"I hope the secretary will stop this action," Alexander,
ranking Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions Committee, said on the floor of the Senate. He pledged
to ask the Government Accountability Office, an investigative
arm of Congress, to look into the matter later this week.
In a letter to Sebelius, Upton and five members of his House
oversight committee expressed particular concern that the
administration may have sought financial support from health
insurance companies.
"Currently, health insurers are seeking HHS approval to
qualify for the health exchanges ... so that they may attempt to
sell their services to the public when enrollment begins in a
few months. Your agency also has the power to review the
insurance rates that providers wish to charge," the letter said.
The administration is scheduled to begin operating
healthcare exchanges in 33 states beginning Jan. 1.
House Republicans have voted three dozen times to repeal or
defund the law. They are slated to do so again this week. None
of the measures have succeeded in the Democratic-controlled
Senate.