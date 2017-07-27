FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three U.S. Republicans threaten to vote no on healthcare
July 27, 2017 / 9:55 PM / in 11 hours

Three U.S. Republicans threaten to vote no on healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Three Republican U.S. senators warned Thursday they would not vote for a slimmed-down Obamacare repeal bill without guarantees that the House of Representatives will go into negotiations with the Senate on the measure.

The senators - Lindsey Graham, John McCain and Ron Johnson - said they fear the House will simply take up the Senate-passed bill and approve it, instead of negotiating with the Senate to produce a more comprehensive measure. They think the slimmed-down healthcare bill, which Senate Republicans are still developing, will be an insufficient replacement for Obamacare.

The three senators are enough to block a bill from passing the Senate, assuming no Democrats will vote for an Obamacare repeal bill.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

