BOSTON Jan 6 Americans are unlikely to move to
another state to obtain better medical coverage, according to a
Harvard study released on Monday that debunks fears expanded
Medicaid in some states under the U.S. Affordable Care Act will
trigger big and costly migrations.
The study could scratch one item off a long list of
complications plaguing President Barack Obama's launch of his
sweeping health care law, also known as Obamacare, which kicked
in Jan. 1.
About half of U.S. states have opted to expand Medicaid
eligibility to poor Americans under the law, raising concerns
those states could attract low-income people from elsewhere,
increasing the burden on state budgets.
"This is known as the welfare magnet hypothesis," according
to the study from the Harvard School of Public Health, which
said its research into previous state medical aid expansions
"found no evidence of significant migration effects."
The Harvard study used U.S. migration data from 1998 to 2012
to focus on the impact of medical insurance expansions in
Arizona, Maine, New York, and also Massachusetts - whose own
health care reforms served as a model for the Affordable Care
Act.
"These results suggest that migration will not be a common
way for people to obtain Medicaid coverage under the current
expansion and that interstate migration is not likely to be a
significant source of costs for states choosing to expand their
programs," according to the study.
"Our findings are relevant for forecasting the cost and
coverage consequences of states' decisions about expanding
Medicaid eligibility," it said, noting four states - New
Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Utah - are still
considering whether to expand Medicaid under the law.
Arguments in favor of expanding Medicaid eligibility have
tended to focus on improving access to medical care for the poor
and bringing in federal dollars to bolster states' social
programs, while counterarguments have focused on the potential
unintended costs to state budgets.
A joint Harvard-MIT study released last week focusing on
Oregon's expanded Medicaid program, for example, showed adults
covered by Medicaid used emergency rooms 40 percent more than
those in similar circumstances who are uninsured.
MIT led another study in 2013 focusing on Oregon that showed
"Medicaid coverage generated no significant improvements in
measured physical health outcomes in the first 2 years" but "did
increase use of health care services, raise rates of diabetes
detection and management, lower rates of depression, and reduce
financial strain."
The latest Harvard findings come after a rocky start for the
Affordable Care Act, which relies on a website that suffered
repeated crashes, glitches, and security concerns that hampered
enrollment. After some fixes, more than 2 million people have
been able to enroll for coverage under the law, the most
sweeping social program since the 1960s.
President Obama has also been criticized for telling
Americans they would be able to keep their old insurance plans
under the new law if they wanted to - an assertion that turned
out to be false in many cases.
The law was passed in 2010 to help millions of uninsured and
under-insured Americans, but Republicans have opposed the reform
as an unwarranted expansion of the federal government and say it
is too costly and eliminates healthcare choices for many.