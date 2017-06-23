June 23 U.S. Republican Senator Dean Heller said on Friday he would not support a healthcare bill unveiled by the Senate Republican leadership in its current form, becoming the fifth Republican senator to oppose the draft legislation, MSNBC reported.

"This bill ... is not the answer," Heller told MSNBC. "I'm announcing today that in this form I will not support it." (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)