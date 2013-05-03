WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. Justice Department is
suing Chemed Corp and its hospice subsidiaries,
including the biggest U.S. for-profit hospice chain, alleging
false billings for Medicare hospice services.
The government said on Thursday that its complaint accuses
Chemed and its leading hospice subsidiary, Vitas Hospice
Services, of being involved in the submission of false claims
for crisis care services that proved to be unnecessary, were
never actually provided or failed to meet Medicare requirements.
The companies used aggressive marketing tactics and
pressured staff to increase the numbers of crisis care claims
submitted to Medicare, whether valid or not, according to the
Justice Department.
The alleged practices, which also included billings for
patients who were not terminally ill, resulted in tens of
millions of dollars in Medicare funds being misspent, the
government said. The statement did not specify over what period
the billings were made.
Chemed officials were not immediately available to comment.
Medicare, a $590 billion-a-year government healthcare
program for the elderly and disabled, covers hospice benefits
for patients with a life expectancy of six months or less, who
elect to receive palliative care that provides relief for pain
and stress from terminal illness.
Crisis care is a form of continuous home care for patients
with acute symptoms. It bears the highest daily rate a hospice
can bill Medicare, which can be hundreds of dollars higher than
daily rates for routine hospice services, according to the
Justice Department.