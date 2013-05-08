May 8 The Obama administration on Wednesday revealed what hospitals charge for medical procedures commonly performed on Medicare beneficiaries including the elderly and disabled. The data, which show big differences in charges for the same procedure even in the same town or city, are intended to shed light on a major cornerstone of U.S. healthcare costs and add pressure for hospitals to restrain pricing. But analysts note that the charges are much higher than the prices that Medicare and private health insurers actually pay for hospital service. Following is data on five medical procedures and health conditions showing charges submitted to Medicare by hospitals in a geographic area and payments that the federal healthcare program provided for their services. (Charge and payment figures are rounded to the nearest thousandth.) _______________________________________________________________ HOSPITAL NAME CHARGE PAYMENT * MAJOR JOINT REPLACEMENT Spring Valley Hospital-Las Vegas ......... $214,000 .... $23,000 St Rose Dominican Hospital-Henderson, NV.. 96,000 .... 17,000 * LAPAROSCOPIC GALLBLADDER REMOVAL Crozer Chester Medical Center-Upland, PA . $174,000 .... $14,000 Thomas Jefferson University-Philadelphia . 84,000 .... 17,000 * DIABETES Christ Hospital-Jersey City, NJ .......... $131,000 .... $11,000 Jersey City Medical Center, NJ .......... $ 42,000 .... 8,000 * BRONCHITIS AND ASTHMA STANFORD HOSPITAL, CA .................... $124,000 .... $17,000 EL CAMINO HOSPITAL-MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA...... 40,000 .... 7,000 * MINI-STROKE (TRANSIENT ISCHEMIA) Bayonne Hospital Center-Bayonne, NJ ...... $120,000 .... $5,000 Hoboken University Medical Center, NJ .... 45,000 ..... 7,000 (Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)