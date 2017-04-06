Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The majority of House Freedom Caucus members will vote for a Republican healthcare bill if changes offered by the White House are included in the legislation, the head of the conservative group of House Republicans said on Thursday.
U.S. Representative Mark Meadows said the group wants to see health insurance coverage waivers related to community rating protections with the exception of gender, essential health benefits and guaranteed issue.
"If those offers that were made over the last couple of days actually appear in the legislation, the majority, if not almost all of the Freedom Caucus, will vote for this bill," he said at a Politico news event. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing