(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference that Hoyer says Obamacare needs to be changed)

WASHINGTON Nov 12 The second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that Americans receiving health insurance cancellation notices because of Obamacare should be able to keep their current policies.

Speaking at his weekly news conference, Representative Steny Hoyer said such action would allow Americans to do what President Barack Obama had earlier told them they would be able to do - before many of their policies were canceled.

