By David Morgan and Sharon Begley
Sept 30 The Obama administration accelerated its
push to persuade individual Americans to sign up for the most
extensive overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system in 50 years,
even as the program's foes in Congress fought to delay its
launch with the threat of a federal government shutdown.
The new online health insurance marketplaces at the heart of
President Barack Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, better known as Obamacare, are set to open on Tuesday. The
marketplaces, or exchanges, will offer subsidized health
insurance to low-to-moderate income families in all 50 states
and the District of Columbia.
On the eve of the launch, Vice President Joe Biden and
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius urged
millions of uninsured Americans to ignore the battle in Congress
and instead focus on the access their families need to medical
services.
"Come Tuesday, Americans will be able to see for themselves
that the Affordable Care Act isn't actually about Washington
politics," Biden wrote in an opinion piece printed in local
newspapers including the Des Moines Register in Iowa and the
Birmingham News in Alabama. "It's about regular people shopping
for insurance they can finally afford, and purchasing security
and peace of mind along with it."
State officials and community groups on Monday said they
were putting the final touches on their exchange openings. The
Department of Health and Human Services said that 900 businesses
and organizations had volunteered to explain the new law to
Americans nationwide.
The roll-out would proceed even as Republican lawmakers
fought to delay Obamacare by attaching amendments to a
government funding measure. If Congress fails to reach a funding
agreement by midnight, federal agencies will be forced to close,
or partially close, at the start of the U.S fiscal year on Oct.
1.
"Shutdown or no shutdown, we're ready to go to start
enrolling people tomorrow," Sebelius told reporters. "We're
about to make some history, and I think some very positive
history for lots of families in the country."
Republican U.S. Representative Charles Boustany of
Louisiana, a leading critic of Obamacare, expressed misgivings
ranging from the cost of coverage to the role of the Internal
Revenue Service, a favorite target for conservatives that will
help determine eligibility for health insurance subsidies.
"We know that the IRS is in the mix of this ... We know
there are major problems there. I have really deep concerns
about where this is going," he said on Fox News.
As many as 7 million Americans are expected to sign up for
health coverage via the new exchanges for 2014. Another 8
million are expected to receive benefits through an expansion of
the government's Medicaid program for the poor.
The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, requires that
health insurance companies provide a basic package of benefits
and prohibits them from excluding people due to prior illness.
It provides billions of dollars in government subsidies, in the
form of tax credits, to help individuals buy insurance on the
basis of annual income. It also requires that all Americans
obtain insurance, or pay a fine. For a factbox, see:
Republicans and other groups have fought the law for
creating what they say is an intrusive government system to
oversee healthcare that will place financial burdens on
individuals and businesses.
EXCHANGES SET TO OPEN
Federally-operated healthcare exchanges in 36 states will go
live at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT). Among the 14 states that will open
their own exchanges, New York, Colorado, Oregon and some other
states running their own exchanges plan to open at 8 a.m. local
time, while others may open as early as midnight.
"It's a little hectic, as you can imagine. We've been a
little overwhelmed," said José Calderón, president of the
Hispanic Federation, a national organization that received
government funds to help New Yorkers enroll. "It's going to be
ACA (Affordable Care Act) all day and all night here."
Despite enthusiasm among reform advocates, however, the
roll-out promises to be a rocky. Several exchanges, including
Oregon, Colorado and the District of Columbia, have already said
key functions for enrolling won't be in place in the first weeks
of October.
Over the summer the Obama administration delayed numerous
provisions of the law, most notably the requirement that large
employers provide health insurance to their workers starting in
2014, as well as elements of the exchanges, such as their
ability to sell policies to small employers and their workers
and a Spanish version of the main website.
Software problems threaten opening-day glitches. Over the
weekend, armies of information technology specialists tested and
re-tested the complex interfaces and communication links needed
to make the exchanges functional.
As opening day neared, many exchanges continued to ramp up
education and marketing efforts. Kynect, Kentucky's exchange,
handed out information at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival.
Minnesota's exchange, as well as HHS, held live online chats to
get the word out.
From insurance companies and hospital executives to policy
experts and politicians, there will be intense focus on how the
exchanges function, and how many customers they attract, from
the opening bell. For weeks, however, the Obama administration
as well as states have played down expectations for Oct. 1.
"We are expecting a slight upturn of activity," Rebecca
Lozano of the Portico Health Net, a Minnesota group that will
help people enroll in coverage, said last week at an event
hosted by Families USA, a non-profit that supports the ACA.
"We're not imagining a run on the banks" on Oct. 1.
"Those with preexisting conditions are the people we expect
to be at the door when the door opens," said Reagan Hunt,
executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health. "We have no
idea what that number looks like."
Sebelius said on Monday that "the key date really is the
15th of December," the deadline for buying coverage that starts
on Jan. 1. "For millions of Americans, the new options are going
to be affordable, within their own budgets. So Jan. 1 can be a
new day. It can begin to change the statistics where we will no
longer have a large population in this country who doesn't have
access to the best medical care."