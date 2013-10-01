By David Morgan and Caroline Humer
Oct 1 Technical glitches and heavy internet
traffic slowed Tuesday's launch of new online insurance
exchanges at the heart of President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform, showcasing the challenge of covering millions of
uninsured Americans.
The opening itself represented a victory for Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement after years of attack from
Republican foes and delays in building the technology
infrastructure to support sites in 50 U.S. states. It defied a
partial federal government shutdown precipitated by Republican
efforts to delay the law's implementation.
"As long as I'm president I won't give in to reckless
demands by some in the Republican Party to deny affordable
health insurance to millions of hard-working Americans," Obama
said in the White House Rose Garden after his meeting with
people who stand to benefit from the healthcare overhaul.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly
known as Obamacare, will provide subsidized health insurance
based on income through the state exchanges and expand Medicaid
coverage for the poor from Jan. 1, representing the most
ambitious U.S. social program since Medicare plans for the
elderly launched in the 1960s.
Reuters checks in at least 47 states throughout the day
turned up frequent error messages or traffic overload notices,
particularly for 36 sites run by the federal government. One
frequently observed glitch involved a page asking the user to
answer security questions that either went blank or would not
accept new data. Kansas officials urged residents to wait a few
weeks for the "bugs" to be worked out before enrolling.
The Department of Health and Human Services said 2.8 million
people visited the federal HealthCare.gov since midnight, with
81,000 reaching out to call centers and 60,000 requesting live
chats. The department did not provide details on the source of
the traffic or the number of visitors who applied for health
insurance, but said it was working to speed up the site.
"We think we're off to a good start," said Marilyn Tavenner,
head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which
oversees the new exchange.
The performance of state-run exchanges was mixed, with users
in Connecticut, Rhode Island and California able to create
profiles. Kentucky said it had processed more than 1,000
insurance applications, while Colorado said 1,300 user accounts
had been created. Maryland delayed its launch by hours. When it
went live, access stalled for some users.
Chris Carlin, a 25-year-old student and part-time worker
from the Los Angeles area, said he was unable to access health
plan details on the California exchange, but would keep trying.
"This is a huge deal for me," he said. "I haven't had health
insurance since high school - that's been 7 years."
Anna and Dennis Franks, a Utah couple in their 60s, drove
about 40 miles from their home in Ogden with friends to attend a
marketplace launch event in Salt Lake City. The couple was
unable to compare health plans or enroll online, but they were
undeterred. "We'll wait for all the hoopla to settle down,"
Dennis Franks said.
Jonna Bady and Antonio Hill, a couple in their 20s, made an
appointment to enroll on Tuesday in Chicago, and expected to
qualify for Medicaid. The website was down when they arrived.
Asked why she came on the first day of open enrollment, Bady
said: "It's important. I know other people are going to come. I
want to get in early."
To participate in a survey about your experience signing
onto an exchange, please click on: here
ANTICIPATING HITCHES
The administration had predicted hitches that could last
during the first few weeks of enrollment, which runs through the
end of March. Even before Tuesday's launch, officials last week
announced delays for federal exchanges geared toward Spanish
speakers and small businesses.
"It's very significant for the political campaign but not
for the enrollment campaign," said Jon Kingsdale, the former
head of the Massachusetts state health exchange, which opened in
2006 and became the model for Obamacare.
Kingsdale said that if the problems persist until November,
"that is really a big problem."
The snags have become a focus of the fight between Obama's
Democratic Party and the Republican Party over whether the 2010
Affordable Care Act will succeed. Republicans have blamed its
requirements for pushing up the cost of health insurance for
business and individuals.
"These exchanges are going live today with too many
unanswered questions and too many unsolved problems," Orrin
Hatch, a Republican senator from Utah said in a speech on the
Senate floor. "The Obama administration should have acknowledged
the ample warning signs of problems in the exchanges and heeded
the many calls for delay."
It was not clear if the problems signaled overwhelming
interest in signing up for insurance, a lack of capacity or
connectivity for state or federal systems, or even some kind of
intrusion by Obamacare's opponents. New York, for example,
reported 7.5 million visitors, hobbling its site for hours. An
estimated 2.5 million New Yorkers are uninsured.
"The level of functionality they're offering today is worse
than we might have anticipated. I expected a level where you
could at least get to the point of shopping," said Austin
Bordelon, an analyst with healthcare consulting group Leavitt
Partners, who monitored federal and state marketplaces through
the day. "But really, you just can't get through the door."
The marketplaces require health plans to provide a broad
range of essential benefits that were not necessarily part of
individual policies in the past, including mental health
services, birth control and preventive care.
The coverage is linked to other insurance market reforms and
new consumer safeguards, including a ban on discrimination based
on gender or pre-existing health problems.
The new law also includes a mandate that healthy people get
health insurance or pay a fine - major bone of contention with
Republicans.
"I pay for car insurance. I can pay for health insurance,"
said Carlin, the young Californian looking to sign up.