By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 President Barack Obama sought
on Monday to limit political damage from the problematic launch
of the government website for his signature healthcare law as
Washington became embroiled in a new uproar days after a
possible debt default was narrowly averted.
With many Americans experiencing error messages and long
waits in trying to sign on to healthcare.gov, Republicans in
Congress who have fought the Affordable Care Act since before
its 2010 passage renewed calls for a delay in the rollout.
There was no indication from the White House that there
would be any high-profile firings amid heavy Republican
criticism of Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius. Bowing to demands from Republicans, Sebelius agreed to
testify Oct. 30 at a House of Representatives oversight hearing.
Obama surrounded himself in the White House Rose Garden with
a group of people who have successfully navigated the system. In
a speech, Obama said: "Nobody's madder than me about the fact
that the website isn't working as well as it should, which means
it's going to get fixed."
Online insurance exchanges opened on Oct. 1 under the law,
often called "Obamacare," to offer health insurance plans to
millions of uninsured Americans. But many people have failed to
make it through the system despite repeated tries.
"There's no sugarcoating it. The website has been too slow.
People have been getting stuck during the application process.
And I think it's fair to say that nobody is more frustrated by
that than I am," said Obama, who counts the law as his most
significant domestic policy achievement.
Obama said the healthcare law was "not just a website," a
phrase repeated later by White House spokesman Jay Carney, and
urged people having trouble signing up to use the telephone,
offering a toll-free number - 800-318-2596 - as an alternative.
He said those having problems will be contacted personally.
Less than a month ago, on Sept. 26, Obama said it would be
"real simple" to get insurance on the exchanges, comparing the
process with shopping on Amazon.com.
In one of the first surveys of the public's experience with
the health care program, the Pew Research Center reported Monday
that 14 percent of Americans polled from Oct. 9-13 said they had
visited an exchange website.
Of that group, 37 percent said the exchanges were working
very well or fairly well, while 56 percent said they were
working not too well or not at all well.
The administration has not provided data on how many people
have actually managed to enroll in a health insurance plan.
Such figures may not be available until mid-November, David
Simas, the White House adviser in charge of communicating the
administration's health care strategy, told CNBC.
"Americans didn't get any answers from the president today,
but the House's oversight of this failure is just beginning,"
said House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress.
The White House said last week that Obama still has "full
confidence" in Sebelius, whose department is responsible for
implementing the law.
For Republicans, the website's woes offered them a new way
to fight what they feel is Obama's unwarranted expansion of the
federal government. Last week, they were forced to back down
from a budget fight begun by their bid to cut off funding for
the healthcare law - a squabble that led to a 16-day government
shutdown and a close call with a debt default.
'IT'S NOT WORKING'
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a central player
in settling last week's fiscal impasse, said the healthcare
law's problems intensify the need to delay the requirement that
every American possess health insurance by March 31 or pay a
penalty fee.
"Another campaign-style event won't solve the myriad
problems facing consumers under Obamacare," McConnell said.
"Obamacare costs too much and it's not working the way they
promised. ... It's time for the president to consider delaying
this rushed effort."
Referring to Republicans, White House spokesman Carney
commented Monday that "there's clearly some joy being taken in
some quarters" with the program's problems.
The administration said it is considering a fix for
Americans signing up for insurance on the new healthcare
exchanges who want to avoid paying a penalty for lacking
insurance.
While the White House has assured Americans they have until
March 31 to enroll, the current application process on the
exchanges would require them to sign up by Feb. 15 in order to
receive health benefits in March and avoid the fine.
Carney indicated the administration might have flexibility
about the penalty fees because of the site's problems.
The Affordable Care Act is expected to provide health
coverage to an estimated 7 million uninsured Americans through
the new online marketplaces that opened for enrollment in all 50
states on Oct. 1.
In the weeks since, many people have encountered a series of
bewildering problems such as error messages, garbled text and
delays loading pages on the website, which is the
administration's online portal for consumers in 36 states.
The administration has said that volume far exceeded
expectations, placing a huge burden on the website. Private
sector experts are being brought in to help, officials said.
During the White House ceremony Tuesday, a woman standing
directly behind Obama appeared to faint as he was speaking. The
president, among others, reached out to help her.
She later walked away on her own to applause. The White
House later said the woman was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.