* Contractors shift blame for Healthcare.gov problems
* White House: signup can take place right up to March 31
* Denies signup adjustment a response to website woes
* Some Democrat comments could fuel Republican delay efforts
By David Morgan and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 The contractors for the
government's troubled healthcare website sought to deflect blame
on Wednesday as more Democrats voiced concerns about the
implementation of President Barack Obama's signature domestic
policy.
Administration officials, in damage-control mode for nearly a
week, held a closed-door briefing for Democrats in the U.S.
House of Representatives and a private session with insurance
company executives, who said they would assist in efforts to fix
the Healthcare.gov website.
Websites are the primary vehicle for consumers to shop for
insurance through exchanges set up under the healthcare program.
With the rocky launch of the "Obamacare" insurance exchanges
entering its fourth week, additional Democrats came forward,
some urging the president to extend the open-enrollment period
for buying health insurance through the program beyond the
existing March 31 deadline.
One Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said he
would join a Republican effort to delay the so-called
"individual mandate," that requires people to buy insurance or
face a tax penalty.
Manchin, in a Fox News interview on the "The O'Reilly
Factor," called for a transition year with no fines. "Let's work
through the problems. We've got a lot of problems, they have
been identified. I think everybody has recognized them. Let's
fix it. Let's get together and fix things," he said.
White House officials said on Wednesday that enrollment
requirements were being changed so that consumers could sign up
for health insurance right up to the March 31 deadline and avoid
penalties. Some people previously needed to be signed around
Feb. 15 to meet the end of March deadline.
A White House official said that pushing back the sign-up
requirement was not related to glitches with Healthcare.gov, but
was simply an effort to eliminate confusion over the two
deadlines.
The comments from the handful of Democrats posed a new
potential hazard for the White House and gave Republicans a
chance to portray their efforts to derail the healthcare program
as bipartisan.
Democratic Senator Mark Pryor of Arkansas, who faces a
tough re-election race next year, said he agreed with fellow
Democrat Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire that the open
enrollment period to sign up for insurance should be extended
beyond March 31, 2014.
Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, the
third-ranking House Democrat, criticized the website for forcing
consumers to provide private information before deciding what
kind of health insurance plan they want to buy.
"I've talked to too many people who tell me before they ever
get around to figuring out what it is they want to buy, they're
having to answer questions that they don't feel they should be
answering," Clyburn said.
CONTRACTOR TESTIMONY
Republicans said they would intensify their investigations
into the launch of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as
"Obamacare."
"It is our job to hold them accountable, and when it comes
to Obamacare clearly there is a lot to hold accountable," House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told reporters.
The Republican-led House Energy and Commerce Committee on
Thursday will hear from the top contractors responsible for the
program. They included website developer CGI Federal, a unit of
Canada's CGI Group Inc, which said in prepared
testimony that the software from another contractor designed to
allow users to create an account led to early bottlenecks.
But the other contractor, United Health Group unit
Quality Software Services Inc (QSSI), said in prepared testimony
that some of its problems stemmed from a late decision by the
administration to require consumers to register for an account
before browsing for insurance products.
"This may have driven higher simultaneous usage of the
registration system that wouldn't have occurred if consumers
could 'window shop' anonymously," said QSSI.
The company's software is now keeping pace with demand.
Andrew Slavitt, executive vice president with QSSI's parent,
said the software has had "error rates close to zero" since Oct.
8.
Obama administration officials, including U.S. Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, met with the chief
executives of 14 leading insurance companies, including Aetna
Inc, WellPoint Inc and Humana Inc.
The executives agreed to form new technical teams with the
administration to help fix the website, which provide online
access to the marketplaces designed to be the main way for
millions of uninsured Americans to research and buy health
insurance plans under the law.
"We had a candid discussion on the challenges facing the
exchange, and the plan that is being put in place to get the
program on track," Aetna Inc spokeswoman Cynthia Michener said.
The Oct. 1 debut of the exchanges was marred by technical
glitches that have kept many from signing on and making
purchases. Those unable to sign up online can call a toll-free
telephone number as an alternative.
The administration has so far declined to disclose the
number of enrollments, either online or by telephone.
'WORKING HARD TO FIX THE PROBLEMS'
A prolonged delay in getting Healthcare.gov to work could
jeopardize White House efforts to sign up as many as 7 million
people in 2014, the first full year the law takes effect. The
administration this week began what it called a "tech surge,"
bringing in experts led by the administration's top economic
aide Jeffrey Zients to analyze and fix the problems.
"I think what we learned is they're working hard to fix the
problems," Representative Sander Levin of Michigan, senior
Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said after
Wednesday's briefing.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department will begin
regular news briefings on Thursday to provide updates on "the
progress that's being made and on the efforts that are being
undertaken, both to address the technical problems and to make
the whole experience for American consumers better," White House
spokesman Jay Carney said.
House Democrats said there was no discussion in the briefing
about whether the problems should lead to a delay of the
individual requirement that every American have insurance or pay
a tax penalty. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated a
delay would reduce enrollment significantly.
REPUBLICANS DEMAND DELAY
Republicans, who have fought the healthcare law as an
unwarranted extension of the federal government, said the
requirement should be delayed until the problems with the
rollout are resolved.
"With so many unanswered questions and the problems arising
around this rollout, it doesn't make any sense to impose this
one percent mandate tax on the American people," House Majority
Leader Eric Cantor told reporters on Wednesday.
Republicans have repeatedly tried to derail or delay the
healthcare law since taking control of the House in the 2010
elections. They demanded more answers on Wednesday about the
scope of the problems.
Three committees in the Republican-controlled House have
announced investigations of the law's rollout, which Cantor
described as "nothing short of a debacle."