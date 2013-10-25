By David Morgan and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The Obama administration
launched its troubled healthcare insurance website after only a
minimum of crucial system-wide testing, despite contractors
warning officials repeatedly about performance risks, a
congressional panel heard on Thursday.
Witnesses said the administration did not conduct end-to-end
testing of the system's technology backbone until just the two
weeks before one of the lynchpins of President Barack Obama's
landmark healthcare policy opened to consumers on Oct. 1.
At a U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee
hearing, contractors also blamed the administration for a
last-minute design change that has been identified as a flaw
responsible for leading millions of visitors into system
bottlenecks.
Julie Bataille, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services, or CMS, the agency implementing the
online marketplace, acknowledged the contractors' testimony.
"Due to a compressed time frame, the system wasn't tested
enough," Bataille said. "What's important to realize is that we
are putting in place a much more robust performance testing
system now."
She also told reporters that in-house "business decisions"
prompted CMS to require online visitors to create accounts
before shopping for health plans and prompted the agency to
assume the key role of system integrator for Healthcare.gov.
The glitches, delays and errors that have characterized the
website are a growing concern for Republicans and Democrats
alike. The administration is racing to solve the problems in
time for millions of uninsured Americans to enroll for coverage
and begin receiving health benefits from Jan. 1, as stipulated
by the 2010 Affordable Care Act, commonly called "Obamacare."
CMS said on Thursday that about 700,000 applications had
been submitted so far for U.S. healthcare coverage through the
exchanges.
"We would certainly have liked to see as much time as
possible for end-to-end testing," said Andrew Slavitt, executive
vice president for the parent of CGI Federal and Quality
Software Services Inc, or QSSI, a unit of health insurer
UnitedHealth Group.
QSSI produced the federal data hub and a software tool for
creating online consumer accounts, which was at the center of
early logjam problems. The design change involved turning off
anonymous browsing and requiring online visitors to create
accounts before researching health plan information and
determining their eligibility for federal subsidies to help pay
premiums.
MONTHS OF TESTING PREFERABLE
Slavitt and Cheryl Campbell, senior vice president for CGI
Federal, the main contractor, said months of testing would have
been preferable for a big new information technology system but
that the testing schedule for Healthcare.gov was determined by
CMS.
The rollout went ahead after QSSI said it made CMS aware of
its concerns throughout the system's development, but Slavitt
was not aware of any response from the agency.
"The concerns that we had, which were mostly related to
testing and the inability to get as much testing as we'd like -
we expressed all of those concerns and risks to CMS," he said.
"My understanding is they understood those and were working on
them. But I don't know further."
Healthcare.gov is the online web portal for a federal health
insurance marketplace that contractors described as one of the
most complicated large-scale IT systems in existence.
The 4-1/2-hour hearing before the House Energy and Commerce
Committee marked the first full-length public airing over the
problematic rollout, giving lawmakers the chance to piece
together what went wrong at the beginning of a six-month
enrollment period expected to draw at least 7 million enrollees
for 2014.
"This is not about blame - this is about accountability,
transparency, and fairness for the American public. The broken
promises are many," said Representative Fred Upton, the Michigan
Republican who chairs the committee.
"We still don't know the real picture as the administration
appears allergic to transparency and continues to withhold
enrollment figures," Upton said.
The Department of Health and Human Services and the White
House have largely declined to disclose information about the
problems plaguing the system. It cost nearly $400 million to
build, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Outside the hearing, Representative Darrell Issa of
California and Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, both
Republicans, raised the possibility of a subpoena to compel the
administration to release documents related to the cost and
performance of Healthcare.gov after its first nine days of
operation. They asked HHS for the information by Oct. 23, but
the department did not comply.
In a letter to HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, the pair
said Issa's House Oversight and Government Reform Committee
would consider using "compulsory process" if the information
were not provided by 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday.
In a statement to Reuters, HHS spokeswoman Joanne Peters
said, "We have told the committee repeatedly that we intend to
accommodate their interest in better understanding our efforts
to implement the ACA.
"The committee sent us an extremely broad request for
documents on October 10 - while the government was still shut
down - and asked that we produce these materials within two
weeks. Since the government reopened on October 17, we have been
engaged in discussions with the committee to better understand
and prioritize their requests," Peters said.
Most of the criticism has come from Republicans who have
long opposed the law, Obama's most significant domestic policy
achievement, as an unwarranted expansion of the federal
government.
Republican John Shimkus of Illinois demanded the names of
administration officials involved in the decision making: "I
would venture to guess the regular bureaucrats did their job.
The political appointees manipulated."
Democrats largely dismissed the Republican rhetoric as
partisan politics, saying the committee's goal should be to
"fix, not nix" the law.
"The Affordable Care Act is an enormous success with one
obvious exception: it has a poorly designed website," said
Representative Henry Waxman of California, the top Democrat on
the Energy and Commerce Committee.
But some Democrats also expressed disapproval.
Representative Anna Eshoo of California said it was "a lame
excuse" for contractors and the administration to say that high
volumes of visitors were responsible for problems.
"Taxpayers paid you a lot of money and you're essentially
saying to us that everything's all right when it's not," Eshoo
told the CGI executive Campbell after she assured lawmakers that
the problems would be fixed in time for consumers to enroll for
benefits beginning Jan. 1.
"We anticipate that the system, as we have seen, is
improving day over day," Campbell said at the hearing. CGI
Federal is a unit of Canada's CGI Group Inc.
The House oversight focus will switch next week to the
administration as Sebelius appears before Upton's panel and her
lieutenant, CMS Administrator Marilyn Tavenner, testifies before
the House Ways and Means Committee.