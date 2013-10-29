* Obama pledge on existing plans called misleading
* Clamor over cancelled plans joins website problems
* Older health plans often fail to meet new standards
* Health Secretary Sebelius to testify Wednesday
* Obama to promote healthcare law at Romneycare site
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 President Barack Obama is
facing fresh attacks for his pledge that Americans who like
their current healthcare plans can keep them under Obamacare, as
reports pile up of thousands of Americans facing cancellation
notices.
Accusations that the pledge was misleading are potentially a
deeper threat to Obama than the website glitches that have
plagued Healthcare.gov since its Oct. 1 launch and allowed only
a trickle of people to sign up on new federal insurance
exchanges.
Obama has downplayed the problems with the website, saying
it's like a cash register not working, and has stressed that the
underlying product of the 2010 Affordable Care Act is "actually
really good".
But critics of Obamacare have seized on the hundreds of
thousands of Americans due to lose their current plans because
they fail to include essential benefits required by the law, and
are asking whether Obama misrepresented the law.
"Can you understand the level of frustration and concern
about what many Americans perceive to be a false claim from the
administration?" asked Representative Peter Roskam, an Illinois
Republican, during a House oversight hearing on Tuesday
featuring Marilyn Tavenner, a top U.S. official overseeing the
law's rollout.
Tavenner, the administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services (CMS), apologized for problems with
Healthcare.gov, but quickly came under fire about the Americans
losing their current coverage plans.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who
has faced Republican calls for her resignation, is scheduled to
testify before another House panel on Wednesday and will likely
confront similar questions about whether the administration
misled the public about the benefits of Obamacare.
Obama is heading to Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday to
promote Obamacare at the same spot where Mitt Romney signed
Massachusetts' own healthcare law in 2006 as governor. Obama is
expected to highlight how Massachusetts' health overhaul, which
relied on similar insurance exchanges, also got off to a slow
start.
The people at risk for policy cancellations are a portion of
those in the pool of 15 million consumers, often self-employed,
who do not get coverage through their employers or the
government, and have individual policies.
The dropped policies are also reviving debate on a core
premise of the healthcare law - that all Americans should have
adequate coverage so that the costs of healthcare are spread
across the population.
Democrats are also saying Obama could have phrased his plan
retention pledge more accurately. "I think preciseness would
have been better," House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, the
second-ranking Democrat in the House, told reporters.
Obama in 2009, while building support for the bill that
would become the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, repeatedly
said that Americans who liked their doctors or current
healthcare plans could keep them. He reiterated the promise as
recently as March.
'ESSENTIAL' BENEFITS
Now that the law is fully coming into effect, Americans are
receiving notifications from their insurers that their current
plans cannot continue because they do not cover certain
"essential" benefits such as preventive care and mental health
services as required by the law.
The idea was to phase out bare-bones plans that do not cover
catastrophic events, sometimes to the surprise of the consumer,
and also have the effect of increasing costs across the
healthcare system.
When asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether Obama misled the
public, White House spokesman Jay Carney redirected the
conversation to state that it was not fair for taxpayers to
absorb costs of the uninsured or under-insured.
"There was a debate about this and I'm sure there will
continue to be a debate that a fundamental premise of the
Affordable Care Act is that there ought to be minimum standards
for insurance coverage for everybody," Carney said.
But some Americans are reporting sticker shock about the new
plans their insurers are offering.
Kevin DeLashmutt, 53, who is self-employed in real estate in
Seattle, Washington, said that over the summer he received a
letter from his insurance company saying the plan he now has is
no longer available.
The cheapest plan he could buy would cost $411, about twice
his current premium, while the plan most like the one he has
would cost about 150 percent more - $542.59.
"You used to be able to choose what to get based on what you
need and what you can afford, including a high deductible,"
DeLashmutt said. "Let me manage my own risk. Those people in
Washington, D.C., shouldn't get to make that decision for me."
MULTIPLE HEADACHES
Besides the rocky Obamacare rollout, Obama is facing
protests from allies, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
after it was revealed that the United States for years has spied
on foreign heads of state.
The issues are distracting him from other policy goals,
including comprehensive immigration reform.
It is unclear exactly how many Americans may lose their
current coverage and whether they truly will be forced into more
expensive plans.
The law does protect plans that were created before the
March 2010 law and have not changed since then, but it is common
industry practice for insurers to tweak plans year to year,
leading to a flood of cancellations.
These people can either seek new "off exchange" policies
from insurers, or try to find cheaper plans through the
exchanges that come with a federal tax subsidy if their income
is low enough.
If the glitches in the online marketplaces fail to be
resolved, the government might have to reinforce low-tech
alternatives such as call centers and paper applications, one
expert said.
"If they can't enroll before the end of this year ... it's a
serious burden on those people," said Joel Cantor, a public
policy professor at Rutgers University who advises New Jersey on
issues with the healthcare law.
Republicans have been able to harness the frustration to
energize their latest attack on Obamacare.
"The problems don't stop at the technical failures of a
website," said Representative Sam Johnson, a Republican from
Texas, at the oversight hearing on Tuesday. "The real problem
stems from the colossal failure to deliver what this law
promised the American people."