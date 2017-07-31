EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Senate too divided to keep up healthcare push -Senator Hatch

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said on Monday that senators for now are too divided to keep working on healthcare overhaul legislation and that he and other senior Republicans will take that message to the White House.

President Donald Trump has been urging lawmakers not to drop the matter, despite a series of failed votes last week. "There's just too much animosity and we're too divided on healthcare," Hatch said in an interview with Reuters.

He said he would prefer Congress not appropriate cost-sharing subsidies that help make Obamacare plans affordable, but added, "I think we’re going to have to do that." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Bill Trott)