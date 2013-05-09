* Republican leaders inform Obama in a letter seeking repeal
* Move comes as Republicans ratchet up anti-Obamacare
message
* Low Medicare cost growth seen postponing payment board's
role
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, May 9 In a largely symbolic move,
Republican leaders in Congress told President Barack Obama on
Thursday that they will not participate in picking members of a
controversial healthcare panel intended to restrain cost growth
in the Medicare health insurance program for the elderly and
disabled.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell informed the president in a
May 9 letter that they will not recommend appointments to the
15-member Independent Payment Advisory Board, or IPAB, and want
the panel repealed instead.
"We believe Congress should repeal IPAB, just as we believe
we ought to repeal the entire healthcare law. In its place, we
should work in a bipartisan manner to develop the long-term
structural changes that are needed to strengthen and protect
Medicare," the letter said. There was no immediate response from
the White House.
The move reflects a ratcheting-up of Republican opposition
to Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which is
only months away from bringing sweeping reforms to the $2.8
trillion U.S. healthcare system including healthcare coverage
for millions of people who lack it.
House Republicans, who have already voted to repeal or
defund the law three-dozen times, intend to vote next week on
another symbolic repeal measure that is expected to pass the
House but go nowhere in the Democratically controlled Senate.
IPAB was established under the healthcare reform law to
recommend Medicare savings should the $590 billion healthcare
program for the elderly and disabled exceed set growth targets.
The law allows Boehner, McConnell, and their congressional
Democratic counterparts to recommend three IPAB members each.
But vehement opposition from Republicans and other reform foes,
combined with popular dislike for "Obamacare," has long posed a
political barrier to its empanelment.
"These reduced payments will force providers to stop seeing
Medicare patients, the same way an increased number of doctors
have stopped taking Medicaid patients. This will lead to access
problems, waiting lists and denied care for seniors," Boehner
and McConnell said in their letter.
The letter, which responded to a March 29 White House
request for names, has little real impact.
IPAB's cost-cutting role has already been postponed by
historically low Medicare cost growth that is expected to remain
well below those targets during the next several years, thus
delaying any need for action.
Opponents regularly mischaracterized IPAB as a "death panel"
that would make end-of-life decisions for Medicare
beneficiaries, a myth believed by 40 percent of the American
public, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey.