* $150 mln initiative to hire thousands to help with
enrollment
* Sebelius, other officials plan summer tour to promote law
* GOP anti-Obamacare message intensifies
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, May 9 The White House announced a
new $150 million initiative on Thursday to get uninsured
Americans covered under President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law, as Republicans raised the volume on their calls for
"Obamacare" to be repealed.
The enrollment program will funnel money to about 1,200
community health centers to hire and train thousands of workers
who will help people obtain coverage through new subsidized
online marketplaces and an expanded Medicaid program for the
poor.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
also announced that she and other officials will travel the
country to promote enrollment, as part of a larger public
education and media campaign to begin this summer.
Public outreach is key to the success of Obama's landmark
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act because Democrats
could be at risk in next year's congressional midterm elections
if enrollment does not go well later this year and in early
2014.
But with the administration preparing for its summer
campaign, Republicans have begun cranking up their opposition
message machine.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell sent Obama a letter on
Thursday saying they would not participate in picking members of
a controversial panel called the Independent Payment Advisory
Board, or IPAB, which the reform law created to recommend ways
to restrain Medicare spending if program cost growth exceeds set
targets.
"We believe Congress should repeal IPAB, just as we believe
we ought to repeal the entire healthcare law," Boehner and
McConnell said in their letter.
House Republicans, who have voted to repeal or cut funding
for the law three dozen times, intend to vote again next week on
another repeal that is expected to pass the House. As before,
that effort will go nowhere in the Democratically controlled
Senate.
Both the letter and the vote are largely symbolic but could
signal growing Republican determination to get out in front of
the administration's public outreach program with a message that
could reinforce already widespread public dislike for the law.
BATTLE OVER WOMEN
"Republicans are taking advantage of the timing of
uncertainty and a lack of education about the health reform law
before the administration has time to tell its positive, popular
aspects," said Julie Barnes, a healthcare expert at the
consulting group Breakaway Policy Strategies.
The biggest piece of social legislation since the creation
of Medicare and Medicaid in the 1960s, the Affordable Care Act
is expected to draw 7 million people next year to new state
healthcare marketplaces, or exchanges, where low-to-moderate
income families will be able to obtain private insurance at
subsidized rates. Another 8 million people are expected to gain
coverage through Medicaid.
Those figures compare with nearly 49 million Americans who
lack health insurance.
Officials said the new $150 million outreach effort is being
funded through an $11 billion community health center budget and
will channel money to centers that operate 9,000 service
delivery sites in all 50 states, serving approximately 21
million patients a year.
Open enrollment is set to begin on Oct. 1, giving the
administration barely five months to complete the Herculean task
of establishing exchanges in 33 states that are unready or
unwilling to create their own. Seventeen states and the District
of Columbia plan to operate their own exchanges.
The Department of Health and Human Services has set aside
about $1.26 billion for implementation this fiscal year, which
ends Sept. 30.
Because the law's main provisions are not set to begin until
Jan. 1, 2014, analysts say the administration faces a challenge
overcoming public misunderstandings about the law to persuade
enough young, healthy people to sign up for coverage to keep
costs from soaring.
Healthy consumers are necessary to compensate for the added
risks of insuring older or sick people, who use more healthcare
services and are expected to sign up in large numbers.
On Friday, Obama will personally host a White House event to
promote the law's benefits for women, who will get free coverage
for preventive services such as mammograms.
McConnell, citing the event, delivered his own message about
the healthcare law and women on Thursday.
"There are many ... small businesswomen who will see their
dreams crushed under the weight of Obamacare's nearly 20,000
pages of regulations," he said on the floor of the Senate.