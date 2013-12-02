By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama and his
HealthCare.gov website face another critical test starting this
week, as Americans who have been unable to enroll in health
coverage under Obamacare rush to a site that continues to face
challenges.
A day after the administration said it met its weekend
deadline for making HealthCare.gov operate smoothly for most
users, networks of volunteer organizations are expected to
resume enrollment activities after a long U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday weekend, many of them with backlogs of would-be
applicants waiting for access.
While saying HealthCare.gov had improved, Obama adviser
Jeffrey Zients also warned that peak traffic volumes during the
coming weeks could overwhelm it as consumers scramble to sign up
before a Dec. 23 deadline for coverage that begins Jan. 1.
Enroll America, the nonprofit group that serves as a
flagship for private sector enrollment efforts under Obama's
landmark healthcare law, said it planned to launch a new
"Coverage is Coming" push, with more than 1,000 events over the
next three weeks ranging from commemorations of World AIDS Day
to community health summits and holiday toy drives, according to
Enroll America spokesman Justin Nisly.
AIDS Alabama, a statewide non-profit organization that
received a federal grant to help people enroll, had been relying
largely on paper applications to sign people up until last week,
when they noticed major improvement in the website, said Lauren
Banks, the organization's director of policy and advocacy.
One glitch the organization came across last week involved
apparently incorrect information about tax subsidies, Banks
said. For example, she said, people who appeared to be eligible
for subsidies given their income levels were told they did not
qualify.
Banks said the organization planned a radio campaign as part
of a push to get people enrolled by Dec. 23 so they could have
coverage starting next year.
"We really are going to push super-hard the next 23 days to
get people enrolled for the January 1st deadline," Banks said.
The White House, which plans to hold public education events
about the healthcare law throughout December, will hold a Youth
Summit on Wednesday to help drive outreach and enrollment over
the remaining four-month enrollment period.
The number who need coverage starting Jan. 1 could include
millions of uninsured Americans with preexisting health
conditions and others who have been notified that their current
health plans will expire at year-end because they do not meet
Obamacare's standards for benefits and consumer protection.
Zients said on Sunday a five-week emergency "tech surge" had
doubled the capacity of the online health insurance portal that
is crucial to helping people shop for insurance plans, while
making it more responsive and less prone to errors.
STILL SCRAMBLING
The administration said the effort's key improvement was to
increase HealthCare.gov's capacity to 50,000 simultaneous users,
which would allow the site to handle a minimum of 800,000 users
per day.
Officials acknowledged however that the site may not operate
smoothly for some visitors even when the capacity has not been
exceeded, and said they were still scrambling to repair and
install functions at the crucial "back end" of the system that
are needed to finalize enrollments with insurers.
"The real challenges remain, and that's downstream," said
Rick Howard, research director for the technology consultant
Gartner. "The real error rate will be in the billing
transactions and how accurate the billing information is and how
accurate the premium calculation is."
Craig Garthwaite, a health economist at Northwestern
University's Kellogg School of Management, said Sunday's
announcement represented "dramatic progress," but that the fixes
mainly brought the website to "the baseline of what we need the
site to be able to do."
Officials are working to correct errors in the consumer
enrollment data sent to insurers and have not built in several
necessary functions, including one that will enable the
government to pay federal subsidies to insurers on behalf of
low-income enrollees. Without those functions working properly,
HealthCare.gov and websites for 14 state-run marketplaces could
have difficulty operating in 2014.
Even so, officials said, the site is dramatically better
than when it was launched on Oct. 1. It was overwhelmed by users
in a debacle that fueled Republicans' complaints about the
Democratic president's healthcare overhaul and threatened to
make his signature domestic achievement a drag on Democrats
heading into the 2014 elections.
The Zients team's success could mark a more upbeat chapter
for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known
as Obamacare. The law is designed to help provide coverage to
millions of uninsured and under-insured Americans.
Longer-term questions remain about whether the program will
be able to enroll the estimated 7 million people it needs by the
end of March to be financially viable, including millions of
healthy, young enrollees who are needed to keep the program's
costs in check.
"The issue is really the management capacity of the Obama
administration," said Robert Blendon, a Harvard expert on
healthcare and public opinion. "If the website really is still
working a week from now, it'll make people feel at least they
have the capacity to turn things around and move ahead."