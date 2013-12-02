By David Morgan and Lewis Krauskopf
Dec 2 A surge of visitors clogged the U.S.
government's revamped healthcare insurance shopping website on
Monday, signaling that President Barack Obama's administration
has a way to go in fixing the portal that showcases his
signature domestic policy.
Facing its first big test since officials proclaimed over
the weekend that they had met their deadline to make
HealthCare.gov run smoothly for the "vast majority" of users,
the site performed markedly better than it did during its
disastrous launch two months ago - but was still short of the
crisply running insurance marketplace Obama once touted.
By 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT), the website had logged 750,000
visitors, the White House said, nearly the 800,000 daily users
the refurbished site is supposed to be able to handle.
In states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Texas
and North Carolina, the rush of traffic led to the deployment of
a new feature on the site - a waiting page that said there were
"a lot of visitors right now," and put people in line to be
serviced, usually within minutes. By Monday evening, officials
reported that the site was running smoothly, with no waiting.
That was significant progress for a website that has become
the face of one of the biggest crises of Obama's administration,
one that has undermined the Democratic president's promotion of
an activist government and threatened to become a drag on
Democrats in next year's elections, when control of Congress
will be at stake.
But HealthCare.gov's hiccups on Monday fueled questions
about whether it will be able to enroll several million
uninsured and under-insured Americans in private coverage by the
end of March. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,
also known as Obamacare, was passed in 2010.
More immediately, the website will be pushed further by
waves of visitors seeking to sign up for insurance by Dec. 23,
the deadline to get coverage that begins Jan. 1.
For all of the efforts by tech specialists to improve the
site, officials still are scrambling to repair and install
functions on the "back end" of the Obamacare system that are
needed to finalize enrollments with insurers. That could create
another headache for the administration starting in January, if
the enrollments for some who sign up for coverage via the
website are not finalized before their coverage is supposed to
begin.
"The real challenges remain, and that's downstream," said
Rick Howard, research director for the technology consultant
Gartner. "The real error rate will be in the billing
transactions and how accurate the billing information is and how
accurate the premium calculation is."
The administration said that in meetings with insurers and
healthcare officials this week, it will refocus attention on the
functions needed to handle insurance payments, including federal
subsidies for low-income consumers buying coverage.
Without those functions working properly, HealthCare.gov and
websites for 14 state-run marketplaces could have difficulty
operating in 2014.
America's Health Insurance Plans, an industry trade group,
has said because of the system's administrative shortcomings,
some insurers are receiving inaccurate or duplicative
information about enrollees.
At the White House on Monday, Obama spokesman Jay Carney
acknowledged that "the work is not done" on the website.
Carney added that the waiting page that some visitors saw
was created in part because officials knew that Monday would put
a strain on the system.
"We absolutely anticipated that on this day in particular,
because it is the first workday after the deadline we set ... to
make sure that the website was functioning effectively for the
vast majority of users, we would see a surge in visitors,"
Carney said.
ENCOURAGING NUMBERS
For the White House and supporters of Obamacare, the
encouraging news on Monday was that the pace of enrollments in
healthcare programs has increased dramatically since Oct. 1,
when the administration's enthusiastic launch of HealthCare.gov
was quickly tempered by problems with the website that allowed
few people to enroll.
Preliminary government data indicated that about 100,000
people choose a health plan through HealthCare.gov during
November, as officials and tech specialists scrambled to improve
the site's capacity, according to a source familiar with the
issue. In October, only about 27,000 had enrolled via the site.
The federally run HealthCare.gov site handles enrollments
for 36 states. The 14 other states and Washington, D.C., have
their own exchanges under Obamacare. The state-run exchanges
have had fewer technical problems and generally are in states
that are most enthusiastic about Obamacare, so their enrollments
figures have been relatively high, including 80,000 in
California and 50,000 in New York.
Official November data will be released in two weeks. But if
the November estimate for HealthCare.gov enrollments is correct,
it means at least 290,000 people have signed up for private
insurance through the Obamacare exchanges.
That is still far short of the administration's projection
in September that nearly 500,000 people would sign up through
the insurance marketplaces in the first month, according to
documents obtained by congressional investigators.
Ultimately, 7 million Americans were expected to sign up for
private health insurance offered through the online marketplaces
for 2014, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
The website's issues have put that goal in doubt, and
administration officials have begun playing down the importance
of getting 7 million enrollees in Obamacare for 2014. On Monday,
Carney emphasized that the CBO, not the White House, that
produced that estimate for total enrollment.
ENROLLMENT PUSH
Nonprofit groups helping consumers enroll in Obamacare
coverage said Monday they were encouraged by the improvements to
HealthCare.gov and are starting new efforts to boost enrollment.
AIDS Alabama, which had been relying largely on paper
applications to sign people up until last week, noticed major
improvement in the website, said Lauren Banks, the group's
director of policy and advocacy.
Banks said the website was still not working perfectly - the
organization noticed a glitch last week that seemed to produce
incorrect information about tax subsidies for low-income
enrollees.
Jill Hanken, who runs an Obamacare enrollment program at the
Virginia Poverty Law Center, said, "We're hearing more success
stories" about the website. "I think things have turned the
corner."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and David Morgan and
Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing by David Lindsey and
Grant McCool)