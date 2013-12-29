Dec 29 New Year's Day will bring a fresh test
for President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, as hundreds of
thousands of Americans will begin to use the program's new
medical coverage for the first time.
For the nation's healthcare system as well as its politics,
the stakes are huge in Wednesday's launch of the program known
as Obamacare.
For anxious Democrats with an eye on the 2014 congressional
elections, it is a chance for the Obama administration to
rebound from the disastrous rollout of the website that enrolls
people in private coverage through the program - and show that
the White House's effort to help millions of uninsured and
under-insured Americans is finally gaining its footing.
Or, as Republican Congressman Fred Upton and other critics
of Obamacare warned in recent days, Wednesday could represent
the beginning of another debacle that fuels Republicans' push to
make dissatisfaction with Obamacare the chief issue in the
November elections.
More immediately, the question is whether the program will
work as advertised on Jan. 1, after a chaotic enrollment period
in which problems with the HealthCare.gov website led to a
series of deadline extensions and undermined public support for
Obamacare and the president.
Many of the newly insured under the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act signed up just ahead of a deadline on Dec.
24 to receive benefits on Jan. 1, giving health insurers a tight
framework to create accounts that can be accessed by doctors.
One fear, as expressed by administration officials and
insurance industry executives, is that some people who need
medical care during the first days of 2014 will head to the
doctor, only to find there is no record of their new insurance.
That could mean patients would have to pay upfront and
submit a bill to their insurance carriers later.
And even though the Obamacare program is not directly
responsible for the private insurance purchased through its
online exchanges, White House officials have acknowledged that
any early problems with the coverage are likely to reflect on
the administration.
Some insurance executives say that even a few stories of
coverage problems during the next few weeks - which seems
inevitable when dealing with such a massive program - could
damage the reputations of the White House and the healthcare
overhaul.
"The big moment of trust is 12:01 a.m. on January 1st, when
a mother is standing in a pharmacy with a baby in her arms
trying to get a script filled," Aetna Inc 's chief
executive, Mark Bertolini, said this month. "Getting that
information right so that we don't have these events which
ultimately end up in our lap if we don't do them well, it's very
important for us all to get it right."
A senior administration official acknowledged that "there
will be bumps in the road."
"We need to plan for them, we need to anticipate and we need
to make sure that we are ready to respond," the official said.
Physicians say they are used to dealing with changes to
patients' insurance coverage and it is not unusual for there to
be lag times between enrolling in a new insurance policy and the
time it becomes official.
Some doctors will be willing to delay billing. Others may
not be.
"Come the start of the year there will be dueling
narratives: the people who have never had insurance before who
are actually getting decent care for the first time in their
lives, and people who are having issues with the
administration's new policies," said Dan Mendelson, chief
executive of Avalere Health, which has been tracking the
healthcare overhaul.
"They are going to kind of cancel each other out," he said.
"Three months from now when we are in the electoral cycle, the
policies will be judged on the basis of enrollment (numbers),
rather than any technical problems."
Mendelson expects the early 2014 problems to be limited
given the light pace of enrollment spread out across the nation,
and the fact that hospitals and other providers are experienced
in troubleshooting coverage questions for patients.
'WE CONTINUE TO HOLD OUR BREATH'
Stories of patients with Obamacare plans who were turned
away or asked to pay higher-than-expected medical fees upfront
because of technical or administrative delays within the program
would help the case of Republicans and other foes of the law.
During the past week, Republicans signaled that they will be
closely watching what happens with Obamacare enrollees who seek
medical care during the first several days of the new year.
"We continue to hold our breath with the next shoe to drop,"
said Upton, a Michigan Republican who is leading a charge in the
House of Representatives against Obamacare.
"When folks visit their doctor or take a child to get
necessary treatment (this) week, will the services actually be
available? The consequences of the administration's incompetence
could not be greater," Upton said.
Some Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
of California, see the beginning of Obamacare coverage on Jan. 1
as a turning point for the program that will work in Democrats'
favor and reverse recent polling trends against Obama and his
party.
"By the time we get into the spring, I think the Affordable
Care Act will either be a (political) wash or a plus for
Democrats," Pelosi told reporters last week.
As many as 7 million people had been expected to sign up for
Obamacare coverage when the 2014 enrollment period ends on March
31, but that estimate has been thrown into doubt because of the
program's error-plagued rollout.
Since Oct. 1, more than 1 million people have signed up for
private insurance coverage, according to state and federal
estimates that do not yet include the last-minute enrollment
surge of Dec 23-24.
The administration said it received 880,000 visits to
HealthCare.gov on Christmas Eve. Obama himself has suggested
that a "couple million" people have signed up for coverage in
all.
GETTING IT RIGHT
The Obama administration - whose federal marketplace offers
health plans in 36 states - and several of the 14 state-run
exchanges have urged consumers to call up their new insurance
plans to make sure they are covered.
The administration and several states have offered their
call-center personnel to assist in cases in which there are
problems with enrollments.
Late last week, the U.S. government signaled that it was
ready to respond to any stories of distressed patients who
emerge beginning this week.
The administration has set up contacts at all of the health
plans working in the federal marketplace to "have a mechanism to
address the issue (and) ... make sure that it can be resolved as
quickly as possible."
Doctor groups said they were confident their current systems
for handling patients who need help clarifying insurance
coverage would make sure people receive needed care.
"Whenever a patient changes an insurance company or plan
there is a period of adjustment," said Dr. Richard Schilsky,
chief medical officer with the American Society of Clinical
Oncology.
While there may be a period of limbo for some people between
signing up and the insurance taking effect, unless there is a
medical emergency, patients probably will be able to wait a week
or so to see a doctor, Schilsky said.
"If someone needs care, they will get it," he said.
Dr. Charles Cutler, chair of the Board of Regents of the
American College of Physicians, said many fellow experts in
internal medicine who treat people for chronic disease would not
be concerned if it took several weeks to get insurance
information for a patient.
"In my practice we assume people are honest," said Cutler,
whose practice is in suburban Philadelphia. "If they say they
have signed up but are not in the system, we will get it
straightened out."