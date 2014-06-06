June 5 The Obama administration is revamping the
health insurance marketplace HealthCare.gov and removing
significant parts from it to ensure that glitches on the site do
not return, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
presentations to health insurers and interviews with government
officials and contractors.
The revamp and its tight timeline are raising concerns that
consumers could encounter another troubled rollout when they
return to the site to choose health plans, the paper said.
Open enrollment on the site for 2015 coverage starts Nov. 15
with a new homepage and tools.
A system to automate payments to insurers was running behind
schedule, the WSJ reported, quoting a presentation that federal
officials made to health insurers. (link.reuters.com/pup89v)
The government is turning its focus to cloud computing from
Amazon.com Inc's web services unit to host many of
these functions, the paper said.
Amazon was not available for comment outside regular
business hours.
The poor performance of HealthCare.gov in October was the
first in a series of setbacks that posed a political challenge
for President Barack Obama and his Democratic allies.
Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Sylvia
Mathews Burwell as Obama's new health secretary, making her
chiefly responsible for implementing the controversial
healthcare law known as Obamacare.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh)