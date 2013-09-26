WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Individuals seeking health insurance under Obamacare through new federal marketplaces will be able to enroll online as planned beginning Oct. 1, despite a one-month delay for small businesses, the Obama administration said on Thursday.

"The individual marketplace will still open on time on Oct. 1 with full online enrollment," U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Joanne Peters said in a statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)