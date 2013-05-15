WASHINGTON May 15 The Obama administration on
Wednesday announced a $1 billion initiative to fund innovations
in federal healthcare programs aimed at cutting costs while
improving the health results.
The Department of Health and Human Services said the money
will be used to award and evaluate projects that test new
payment and delivery models for federal programs including
Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.
The announcement marks the second round of innovation
initiatives for the administration under President Barack
Obama's 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
The government is looking for models that can quickly cut
costs in outpatient or post-acute settings, improve care for
people with special needs, transform healthcare providers'
financial and clinical models or improve health conditions by
clinical category, geographic area or socioeconomic class.
The application period runs from June 14 to August 15.