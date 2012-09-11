* Employer, employee premium costs doubled in 10 years
* Rising costs a potential challenge for Obama and Romney
* HHS says consumers saved $2.1 billion under reform
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. health insurance
premiums have climbed faster than wages and inflation this year,
and look poised to accelerate in 2013, adding to voter concerns
about soaring healthcare costs ahead of November elections for
the White House and Congress.
A study released on Tuesday showed that premiums for
employer-sponsored health plans, which cover about 149 million
Americans, grew a modest 4 percent to $15,745 in 2012. It was a
substantially slower rate of growth than in past years,
including 2011, when premiums jumped 9 percent.
But the study's authors at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family
Foundation and the Health Research and Educational Trust, said
higher costs still took a bigger bite from the income of
middle-class employees, whose wages advanced only 1.7 percent,
as employers shifted more healthcare costs to their workers.
This year's 4 percent increase eclipsed a general inflation
rate of 2.3 percent. Some employers told researchers that
insurers plan to push premiums up another 7 percent in 2013, the
study said.
Rising costs could present a challenge for both President
Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney in their battle for the
White House. They also pose a dilemma for employers, which
shoulder most of the cost and face the choice of absorbing
ever-higher charges or making their workers pay more.
Polling data shows that soaring healthcare costs rank
alongside the government's Medicare program for the elderly as a
top campaign issue for voters.
The Obama administration is implementing healthcare reforms
intended to rein in the cost of healthcare delivery, including
provisions to restrain insurance premiums. But neither the
president nor Romney has unveiled a comprehensive plan for
controlling healthcare prices overall.
Just before the study was released, the Department of Health
and Human Services announced that consumers have saved $2.1
billion on premiums under the Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act, which is better known to voters as "Obamacare."
The total includes $1.1 billion in rebates to 13 million
consumers whose insurers overspent premium revenues on
marketing, administration, bonuses and other costs not related
to providing benefits. It was not clear how much of that money
actually reached individuals versus their employers.
About 58 percent of employer-sponsored health plans are
exempt from reform restrictions because they existed before the
provisions became law in 2010 and have not altered benefits,
deductibles or other charges significantly, according to the
Kaiser study. The figure has fallen sharply from 72 percent last
year as employers increasingly shifted coverage costs to
workers.
Premiums for employer health plans have doubled over the
past decade, with worker contributions surging, on average, to
$4,316 from $2,137 in 2002, according to the study's
January-to-May survey of 2,100 public and private-sector
employers.
The growth in premium costs is roughly in line with broader
health spending, which has moderated in recent years as a weak
economy has prompted many people to forgo costly medical
services including doctor visits.
"In tough times, when wages are flat, people avoid using the
healthcare system if they can. We also know that higher
out-of-pocket costs deter utilization," said Kaiser President
Drew Altman.
But this year, the impact of the slow economy on insurance
premiums also appears to have been magnified by employers'
switching to lower-cost, high-deductible health plans that
increase out-of-pocket expenses for workers. Employer
contributions hit an average $11,429 this year, up from $5,866
in 2002.
The study also shed light on cost and benefit anomalies in
the employer-sponsored insurance market, a pillar of the $2.8
trillion U.S. healthcare system since the 1950s that has begun
to weaken after decades of uncontrolled cost increases.
About 61 percent of companies offer health benefits to their
workers. But researchers found that workers at lower-wage
companies pay $1,000 a year more for family coverage than
workers at higher-wage companies, even though employers with
large numbers of lower-wage workers pay less for the coverage
they provide.
Lower-wage businesses are also more likely to offer plans
with deductibles amounting to $1,000 a year or more.
Data also showed a 26 percent jump in the number of young
adults receiving healthcare benefits on parental plans under
healthcare reform, which extends childhood coverage to age 26.
There are now 2.9 million young adults on their parents'
plans, up from 2.3 million in 2011, the study said.