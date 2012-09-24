WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The Obama administration on
M onday began requiring health insurers to provide user-friendly
guides to patients that explain their benefits, aiming to make
buying insurance nearly as easy as scanning packages of food for
nutrition facts.
Under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law,
employers and insurers must provide a summary of benefits and
coverage in a clearly worded, standardized format that allows
the private insurance market's 163 million beneficiaries to make
side-by-side comparisons of plan offerings.
Consumers are also required to have access to a standardized
glossary of insurance and medical terms. The rule takes effect
just as insurers and employers prepare for annual enrollment
periods, when employees select their coverage for 2013.
The benefit guides will also factor into the creation of new
state-based health insurance markets due to begin offering
subsidized, private coverage to moderate-income consumers in
January 2014.
The Department of Health and Human Services released an
eight-page sample b enefits form to demonstrate how the actual
summaries will outline everything from deductibles and
out-of-pocket expenses to referrals and network providers.
The guides are also supposed to show what a plan covers for
two common medical situations -- new births and adult diabetes.
U.S. officials compared the summaries to the Nutrition Facts
label required for packaged food sold in the United States.
The rule has been criticized by the insurance industry as a
new administrative burden that will increase the cost of
healthcare coverage.