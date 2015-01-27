Jan 27 More than 9.5 million people have signed up for 2015 individual health insurance on the new exchanges created under the national healthcare reform law, the U.S. government said on Tuesday, beating its enrollment target weeks before the deadline.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that it had signed up or automatically enrolled more than 7.1 million people on its HealthCare.gov website through Jan. 16. The federally run site covers 37 states.

Another 2.4 million people selected a plan or were automatically enrolled in the other 13 states plus Washington D.C., which run their own websites. That data is through Jan. 18 for California and through Jan. 17 for D.C. and the other states.

The government had set a target of at least 9.1 million enrollees for 2015 coverage. The enrollment period opened on Nov. 15 and ends on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)